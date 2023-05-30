Home / India News / Women to travel free of cost in state-run buses soon: Karnataka minister

Reddy held a meeting with the Managing Directors of four divisions of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), following which he informed the reporters about the latest development

Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka's minister for transport on Tuesday announced that all women in the state can travel for free of cost in government-run buses.

Reddy held a meeting with the Managing Directors of four divisions of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), following which he informed the reporters about the latest development, according to the news agency IANS.

He said women can travel free of cost in government buses and that there are no conditions for it. "In our manifesto, we have not mentioned any conditions on the scheme applicable for APL or BPL cardholders. State-wide women can travel free of cost," he said.

He further explained, "I have spoken to MDs and discussed the pros and cons of the scheme. I will submit the report of the meeting, including the cost and other details to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard. CM has already discussed it with the Principle Secretary of the Transport department."

With people curious and anxious to see the five guarantees implemented in the state, which according to the ruling Congress' estimate may cost the state exchequer at least Rs 50,000 crore annually, the Transport Minister said the free bus ride for women will not have any guidelines.

"We don't have any guidelines. We have said it's free (bus travel) for women. There are no criteria like working women or anyone else. It will be free for women who travel by bus," the Minister told reporters during a press conference.

The announcement comes ahead of the cabinet meeting in the state, where further details would be discussed and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be making the official announcement.

Reddy added that he has also discussed the losses that were incurred during the Coronavirus pandemic. He then stated that the transport corporation in Karnataka is a reputed one. "Four transport corporations under the ministry have got more than 350 awards and 240 units are working. There are 23,978 vehicles and more than 104,000 staff. Every day 8.25 million people travel in state-owned buses and the revenue generated every day is Rs 231,332."

According to a report by Indian Express, Reddy responded to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) call for protest on June 1 if the guarantees are not delivered and said, "The BJP need not worry. We won’t give any scope to BJP for protest. All the guarantees will be fulfilled."

(With inputs from IANS)

