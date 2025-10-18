Home / India News / Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

The chief minister said if the restoration of statehood is dependent on the BJP coming to power in J-K, then the national party should be honest in saying so

Omar Abdullah, Omar
"No," Abdullah said at a press conference when asked whether his party would ally with the BJP for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asserted he will not ally with the BJP to hasten the restoration of statehood to the Union territory, saying his party has no intention of repeating the "mistakes" committed by others in the past.

The chief minister said if the restoration of statehood is dependent on the BJP coming to power in J-K, then the national party should be honest in saying so.

"If that is the deal that is to be struck with the people, then the BJP should be honest, because the BJP in its manifesto and its promises to Parliament and to the Supreme Court never said that the statehood is dependent on the BJP coming to power in J-K.

"If that is the case, then I think the BJP should be honest, they should tell us that so long as there is a non-BJP government in J-K, you will not get statehood. Then we will decide what we want to do," he said.

However, Abdullah added that "tying up with the BJP or an alliance with the BJP is out of the question".

"No," Abdullah said at a press conference when asked whether his party would ally with the BJP for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

He said J-K is "still suffering the after-effects" of the PDP-BJP alliance in 2015.

"We have already seen how much that has destroyed J-K. An unnecessary alliance between the PDP and the BJP was born in 2015. We are still suffering the after-effects of that. I have no intention of repeating mistakes that other people have made," the CM added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

Statehood of J&K to be restored at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two released after alleged fake encounter in Hathras; officers suspended

Topics :Omar AbdullahIndia NewsJammu and KashmirBJP

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story