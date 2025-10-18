Home / India News / Dhanteras 2025: Festive trade likely to cross ₹1 trillion, says CAIT

Gold and silver sales alone are estimated at ₹60,000 crore; strong demand for Indian-made products boosts festive spending

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
As India celebrates Dhanteras on Saturday, markets across the country witnessed massive footfall, with people purchasing gold, silver, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, brooms, electronics, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, clay lamps, and other puja materials to bring in good luck and prosperity.
 
According to trade estimates released by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), overall trade across India on Dhanteras is expected to surpass ₹1 trillion, marking one of the strongest festive seasons in recent years, ANI said in a report.
 
The trade body said that while every Indian festival carries special significance, “Dhanteras holds a unique and auspicious place in the country’s cultural and economic calendar.”

Gold, silver sales cross ₹60,000 crore

Jewellery stores across India saw large crowds over the past two days, as buyers flocked to purchase gold and silver despite record-high prices, the report said.
 
Preliminary estimates show that the gold and silver trade alone exceeded ₹60,000 crore, while Delhi’s bullion markets accounted for over ₹10,000 crore in sales, a 25 per cent increase compared to last year.
 
Apart from jewellery, CAIT noted strong demand across multiple categories:
  • ₹15,000 crore: Utensils and kitchenware/appliances
  • ₹10,000 crore: Electronic and electrical goods
  • ₹3,000 crore: Decorative items, lamps and puja materials
  • ₹12,000 crore: Dry fruits, sweets, fruits, textiles, and vehicles

Dhanteras 2025: Auspicious buys

Traditionally, purchasing copper, silver, or steel items on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, symbolising purity and prosperity.
 
According to Vastu Shastra, even buying a broom on this day is believed to ward off poverty and negativity, inviting the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.
 
In recent years, the festival’s shopping trends have evolved, with modern buyers now including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and electronic gadgets among their Dhanteras purchases, viewing them as symbols of progress and good fortune.

Gold, silver prices surge

According to the report, last year, gold was priced at around ₹80,000 per 10 grams, while this year it has crossed ₹1.3 lakh per 10 grams, a 60 per cent increase. Similarly, silver prices have jumped to ₹1.8 lakh, from ₹98,000 per kilogram in 2024, marking an increase of around 55 per cent.
 
GST cuts, Make in India boost sales

CAIT attributed the surge in festive trade to the recent reductions in goods and services tax (GST) rates and the growing popularity of Make in India campaign. Consumers, it said, are increasingly choosing locally made Indian goods, giving a major boost to small traders, artisans, and domestic manufacturers across the country.
 
“With rising enthusiasm for Indian products, this Dhanteras has brought prosperity not only to households but also to millions of small businesses,” the trade body said.
 

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

