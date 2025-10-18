Home / India News / CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

CM Stalin accuses BJP govt of bias, says people have numerous questions

On October 17, while explaining the financial position of the state in the Assembly, Thennarasu raised ten questions to the Centre and accused it of "financial prejudice" against Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, Stalin
How can corrupt individuals emerge clean from the 'washing machine' after joining the BJP alliance?: Stalin | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday alleged that the Centre was totally prejudiced against the state.

Not only state Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, who pointed out the fiscal prejudice against Tamil Nadu, but also the hearts of the people in the state were filled with many questions, he said.

"I (wish to) ask some of them. How can corrupt individuals emerge clean from the 'washing machine' after joining the BJP alliance?" Stalin repeated his 'washing machine' analogy to accuse the BJP of laundering the reputations of tainted politicians.

"What kind of arrogance is it that the country's important schemes and laws are named only in Hindi and Sanskrit? Why are Union Ministers limiting our children by telling them unscientific superstitions? What are you going to achieve by creating chaos through Governors in the states ruled by the opposition parties?" Stalin asked in a post on 'X' tagging Thangam Thennarasu.

He questioned the alleged vote rigging to cheat people's votes for the BJP's election victory by supporting the SIR, and sought to know why the BJP government at the Centre was unwilling to accept the Keezhadi report based on scientific validation.

"As usual, will you start spreading false propaganda on WhatsApp University?" the CM said.

On October 17, while explaining the financial position of the state in the Assembly, Thennarasu raised ten questions to the Centre and accused it of "financial prejudice" against Tamil Nadu.

His questions addressed the alleged empty slogan on cooperative federalism with regard to Goods and Services Tax reform, stepmotherly attitude to destroy the education of Tamil Nadu children by imposing NEP and Hindi, non-inclusion of Tamil Nadu in road projects, discrimination towards Southern Railways in allocating funds for new railway projects, delay in granting approval for the Madurai and Coimbatore Metro Rail projects.

Also, he wondered why Rs 3,709 crore due for Tamil Nadu under the Jal Jeevan scheme were not released yet, and why Tamil Nadu, which accounted for 6 per cent of the country's population, got only 4 per cent in financial devolution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aurangabad railway station officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two released after alleged fake encounter in Hathras; officers suspended

Assam cabinet expands as BPF MLA Charan Boro takes oath as minister

Increase police patrolling in crowded areas during festivals: UP CM

Agencies must boost synergy, share data to nab fugitives abroad: CBI chief

Topics :M K Stalinmk stalinTamil NaduTamil Nadu Assembly

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story