Work-life balance: Why are Indian women feeling work stress more than men?

A recent study has revealed what many working women in India have long suspected: they're feeling more stressed than their male counterparts. A latest report from mental health platform YourDost, titled “Emotional Wellness State of Employees”, surveyed over 5,000 Indian professionals, uncovering some eye-opening insights into workplace stress.

According to the findings, nearly three-quarters (72.2 per cent) of female respondents reported experiencing high levels of stress, a stark contrast to the 53.64 per cent of men who felt the same. Women also face greater challenges in achieving work-life balance, with 18 per cent struggling to juggle personal and professional responsibilities, compared to 12 per cent of men.

The lack of work-life balance is a major stressor for women, compounded by issues like insufficient recognition, low morale, and a constant fear of judgement. Alarmingly, 20 per cent of women reported always feeling down, whereas only 9.27 per cent of men shared the same sentiment.

Age and stress: Who's feeling the pressure?

The report further highlights that the most stressed age group is between 21 and 30, with 64.42 per cent of employees in this bracket reporting high levels of stress. This is closely followed by 59.81 per cent of workers aged 31 to 40. On the other hand, employees aged 41 to 50 appear to have a slightly better handle on stress, with only 53.5 per cent reporting high stress levels.

"The shift in workplace dynamics, the evolution of remote and hybrid work models, has had an impact on the 21-30 age demographic. To support them, organisations should prioritise regular communication and engagement,” said Dr Jini Gopinath, chief psychology officer at YourDost.