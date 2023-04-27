Home / India News / Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet before Delhi court

The agency said that the investigation against Sisodia is underway and a final report will be filed on him later

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against businessmen Arun Ramchandra Pillai and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The supplementary charge sheet, third in the case, is likely to come up for consideration before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Friday.

The ED did not name former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case, in the latest charge sheet.

The agency said that the investigation against Sisodia is underway and a final report will be filed on him later.

According to the latest charge sheet, ED has charged that Hyderabad-based businessman Pillai was a close associate of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha and he is required to be confronted with other accused in the case.

Dhall was the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, which was a major importer and distributor of a variety of liquor brands and related beverages.

The court on Friday is also likely to deliver its order on Sisodia's bail application.

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateDelhi courtExcise Bill

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

