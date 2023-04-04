Home / India News / Works of artists from G20 countries to be exhibited in Bihar Museum

The exhibition will continue till October 7 after which it will move to a venue in New Delhi

Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
The Bihar Museum, one of the largest such facilities in India, has been selected for a two-month-long international exhibition for the artists of G20 countries.

Selected artists of the G20 countries will be displayed in the exhibition, christened Together We Art', from August 7, an official said.

The Bihar Museum is now organising and implementing the project for the G20 Initiative. Together We Art is based on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', a concept from the Maha Upanishad, state Art and Culture Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI on Tuesday.

The exhibition will continue till October 7 after which it will move to a venue in New Delhi, she said.

The artist selected by the respective governments would work through their medium of expression - paintings, graphics, etching, photography, film, video or even a combination of mediums, said Preyash.

The artists whose work will be exhibited in the event are yet to be chosen.

The artists would also be part of a symposium One World One Family', which is slated for August 8 and August 9.

We will organise a visit to two world heritage sitesGaya and Rajgirin Bihar, she said.

Meanwhile, two meetings of the G20 engagement groups, which were scheduled to be held in Patna in March this year, are now expected to be held on June 22 and June 23.

The G20 meeting in Patna is to be held on labour tracking, and several delegates are expected to take part in it.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, for a year.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Topics :BiharG20 meetsIndia

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

