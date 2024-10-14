Baba Siddique's murder: Three held; how the attack was planned for months

Siddique passed away at Lilavati Hospital, succumbing to bullet injuries after being shot at his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. He had previously represented the Bandra West constituency thrice as a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly. Earlier this year, he switched to Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, ending his 48-year association with Congress.

The Bishnoi gang has threatened Khan multiple times in the past over his alleged Blackbuck shooting case, as the animal is considered sacred in the community.

How was Baba Siddique’s murder planned?

It is reported that the attack was planned for at least a month. According to the Hindustan Times, Lonkar, who is at large, was arrested by Akola police in January for allegedly supplying firearms to the Bishnoi gang. He was released on bail in February, following which the police lost track of his whereabouts. Besides two shooters, Lonkar’s elder brother Pravin has also been arrested in connection with the case. One shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, remains on the run. Gautam was allegedly recruited by Lonkar, according to police sources.

Gautam recruited the second shooter, Dharmraj Kashyap, a childhood friend. Both hail from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The third accused, Gurmail Singh, is from Kaithal in Haryana and has a criminal history linked to the Bishnoi gang. The report also states that about a month ago, the three shooters were housed in Kurla, close to Bandra East, near the crime location. They were paid Rs 50,000 each. Two days before the attack, they were given arms and inputs about Siddique’s movements, which allowed them to carry out the attack.

More From This Section

The Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for Siddique, who was laid to rest in Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines on Sunday.