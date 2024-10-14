Baba Siddique's murder: Three held; how the attack was planned for months

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A member of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, Shubham Lonkar, claimed that he allegedly orchestrated senior politician Baba Siddique's murder due to his close links with actor Salman Khan

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique passed away at Lilavati Hospital, succumbing to bullet injuries. (Image: ANI twitter)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
The assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique by three individuals in Mumbai on Saturday has raised serious concerns about law and order in the city, especially with the impending Assembly elections.

A member of the Punjab-based jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, Shubbu alias Shubham Lonkar, claimed on Sunday that he allegedly orchestrated Siddique’s murder due to his close association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. While Mumbai Police has confirmed the gang’s involvement, it is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crime.

Siddique passed away at Lilavati Hospital, succumbing to bullet injuries after being shot at his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra. He had previously represented the Bandra West constituency thrice as a Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly. Earlier this year, he switched to Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, ending his 48-year association with Congress.

The Bishnoi gang has threatened Khan multiple times in the past over his alleged Blackbuck shooting case, as the animal is considered sacred in the community.

How was Baba Siddique’s murder planned?

It is reported that the attack was planned for at least a month. According to the Hindustan Times, Lonkar, who is at large, was arrested by Akola police in January for allegedly supplying firearms to the Bishnoi gang. He was released on bail in February, following which the police lost track of his whereabouts. Besides two shooters, Lonkar’s elder brother Pravin has also been arrested in connection with the case. One shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, remains on the run. Gautam was allegedly recruited by Lonkar, according to police sources.

Gautam recruited the second shooter, Dharmraj Kashyap, a childhood friend. Both hail from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The third accused, Gurmail Singh, is from Kaithal in Haryana and has a criminal history linked to the Bishnoi gang. The report also states that about a month ago, the three shooters were housed in Kurla, close to Bandra East, near the crime location. They were paid Rs 50,000 each. Two days before the attack, they were given arms and inputs about Siddique’s movements, which allowed them to carry out the attack.

The Maharashtra government has announced a state funeral for Siddique, who was laid to rest in Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

