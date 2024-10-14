Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb scare

Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb scare

The flight, AI119, was redirected as a precautionary step, and all passengers safely disembarked and were transferred to the IGI airport terminal

Air India
Representational photo. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Air India flight departing from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday, October 14, following a bomb threat.

The plane, originally headed for John F Kennedy International Airport, was rerouted to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to security concerns, reported news agency ANI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Delhi Police confirmed that the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI airport, where comprehensive security protocols are in effect.

The flight, AI119, was redirected as a precautionary step based on directions from the government’s security regulatory committee. After landing in Delhi, all passengers safely disembarked and were transferred to the terminal, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

A senior police officer stated: “The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board.”

Other similar bomb threats this year


Last month, a Vistara flight, UK 27, travelling from Mumbai to Frankfurt, was diverted to Turkey after the crew discovered a note on board indicating a bomb threat.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

Siddique murder case: 'Co-conspirator' held from Pune; 3rd arrest so far

CM Bhajanlal to visit Germany, UK to promote investment opportunities

RG Kar impasse: Another doctor hospitalised, rest continue fast-unto-death


As reported by the Associated Press, 247 passengers and crew were aboard the flight.

In another incident in August, a bomb threat prompted a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for an Air India flight from Mumbai. The threat was later deemed a hoax by police.

That flight, Air India 657, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram around 8 a.m. and was immediately moved to an isolation area. The plane had departed Mumbai at 5:45 a.m. and was scheduled to land by 8:10 a.m., but touched down earlier due to the alert.

(With inputs from ANI)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Poorest countries confront 18-yr high debt as conflicts & disasters surge

After Saregama, report claims Reliance eyeing stake in Dharma Productions

Baba Siddique's murder: Three held; how the attack was planned for months

Farmers, millers, arhtiyas to hold 'chakka jam' in Punjab on October 13

Musk's robotaxi misses the mark with Wall Street: Here's what went wrong

Topics :BS Web ReportsAir IndiaIGI AirportBomb Threat Calls

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story