Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb scare

An Air India flight departing from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi on Monday, October 14, following a bomb threat.

The plane, originally headed for John F Kennedy International Airport, was rerouted to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to security concerns, reported news agency ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delhi Police confirmed that the aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI airport, where comprehensive security protocols are in effect.

The flight, AI119, was redirected as a precautionary step based on directions from the government’s security regulatory committee. After landing in Delhi, all passengers safely disembarked and were transferred to the terminal, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

A senior police officer stated: “The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board.”

Other similar bomb threats this year

Last month, a Vistara flight, UK 27, travelling from Mumbai to Frankfurt, was diverted to Turkey after the crew discovered a note on board indicating a bomb threat.

As reported by the Associated Press, 247 passengers and crew were aboard the flight.

In another incident in August, a bomb threat prompted a full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for an Air India flight from Mumbai. The threat was later deemed a hoax by police.

That flight, Air India 657, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram around 8 a.m. and was immediately moved to an isolation area. The plane had departed Mumbai at 5:45 a.m. and was scheduled to land by 8:10 a.m., but touched down earlier due to the alert.

(With inputs from ANI)