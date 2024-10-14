Massive drug bust in Gujarat worth Rs 5,000 crore; linked to Delhi seizures

The Delhi and Gujarat police successfully conducted a joint operation, seizing at least 518 kilograms of cocaine worth around Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat’s Ankleshwar. This marks the third major breakthrough in their ongoing crackdown on drug syndicates.

Five persons have been arrested in this latest operation, which is linked to earlier recoveries made in the national capital over the last 10 days. With this, a total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth over Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered so far. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp How was the Gujarat drug bust carried out? The operation was conducted by the joint team after Delhi Police discovered that the 700 kg of cocaine seized in Delhi had been supplied by Avkar Drugs Limited in Ankleshwar.

Subsequently, a special team from Delhi Police was sent to Gujarat, where they recovered the drugs from the company’s godown and arrested five individuals on the spot. The accused are currently being interrogated, police said.

Three major drug busts in Delhi

These recoveries are allegedly linked to an international syndicate operating from Dubai and the United Kingdom, as revealed in a preliminary probe. On Thursday, about 208 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 2,080 crore in the international market, was seized from a rented shop in West Delhi. The prime suspect, an Indian-origin UK citizen, fled the scene just before the police arrived.

This operation came about a week after two drug busts on October 2. Police recovered 560 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth Rs 5,620 crore, from a godown in South Delhi’s Mahipalpur.

Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the Delhi incidents.

A Dubai-based businessman, identified as Virender Basoya, is suspected to be the mastermind behind this drug syndicate and is currently on the run.