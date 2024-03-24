World TB Day: As India's eradication deadline nears, BIMARU states a drag

As India’s 2025 deadline to end Tuberculosis (TB) draws near, some states lag behind others.

While India's TB cure rate is 27.8 per cent, 11 states have lower rates than the national average as per data from the India TB Report 2023. The laggards account for a third of India's notified patients. Most patients with a lower cure rate live in the BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) states.

The BIMARU acronym was coined in the 1980s to refer to states which are lagging on key economic and other indicators-including the availability of health services which can help deal with diseases such as TB. Globally, March 24 is marked as World TB Day to commemorate the discovery of the bacteria that causes the disease.



Bihar has the lowest cure rate of 12.2 per cent, Madhya Pradesh is at 21 per cent, Rajasthan at 25.9 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 23 per cent (chart 1).

To be sure, other states like Goa and Maharashtra also have low cure rates. The BIMARU states account for two-thirds of the population in states that have a cure rate which is lower than the national average.

The Central TB division, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), tasked with overseeing the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), did not comment on the reasons for this disparity among states. An official from the Ministry of Health, who did not wish to be named, said that long treatment regimens and under-reporting in rural areas could potentially explain the difference in cure rate among states.



The cure rate is the number of patients cured of TB among those notified.

Among the 25 states that had a better cure rate than the national average are Lakshadweep, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat among others.

India has set a goal to eradicate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets. TB is the second leading cause of infectious deaths worldwide after Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While an estimated 11 million people were diagnosed with TB globally in 2022, over a million people died from it.



To eliminate TB in India, the Centre notified the National Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis 2017-25 under which it had set certain yearly targets for its TB impact indicators. With 2015 as the baseline, India was to aim for a reduction in the TB incidence rate (which is the incidence of TB per 100,000 people) between 36 and 158, TB mortality rate (per 100,000 people) between 3-4 and to ensure that no family should suffer catastrophic costs due to TB by 2025.

The targets for 2023 were set at an incidence rate of 49-185 and mortality rate within the range of 5-7 relative to population. By the end of 2022, TB incidence in India was at 199 and the mortality rate was at 24 according to the Global Tuberculosis Report 2023.



Vivek Anand Padegal, senior consultant, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru said “While the goal to eliminate the disease by 2025 may be ambitious, there have been improvements in cure rates. Treatment success rates are inching closer to the national target of 85 per cent.”

India still accounts for a third of global TB cases and deaths. As many as 2.8 million cases of TB were reported in India in 2022 compared to 3.4 million two decades ago. Other high TB incidence countries such as China, the Philippines, and Pakistan reported less than a million cases in 2022 (chart 2).

In 2022, TB caused about 342,000 deaths in India (chart 3).



Padegal said that programmes such as NTEP and PM-Nikshay have played a crucial role in the declining rate of incidence and mortality.

“These initiatives focus on early diagnosis, ensuring patients get complete treatment and providing nutritional support which have helped in registering higher cure rates and reducing the spread of TB”, he added.

The schemes also push for mandatory TB notification which includes reporting information on diagnosis and treatment of TB cases to the nodal Public Health Authority or officials designated by them for this purpose, failure of which is a punishable offence.

Another reason for the reduction in TB incidence in India is the easy availability of drugs.



Sandeep Nayar, principal director and head of department, chest and respiratory diseases at BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi said that all first-line drugs needed for TB treatment are now available in even the remotest of areas.

“Costly medicines such as bedaquiline are available in government institutions, which has helped in curing many cases of multidrug-resistant TB”, he said.

Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR TB) is of particular concern as the bacteria develops resistance to the drugs used to treat the disease leaving the patient at a higher risk of death.

However, the development of newer drugs is already underway as Kuldeep Kumar Grover, head of critical care and pulmonology, C.K. Birla Hospital, Gurugram said that at least 16 new drugs are currently undergoing phase I or II clinical trials, with an additional 22 drugs in the preclinical stages.