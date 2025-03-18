Home / India News / World witnessed India's grandeur during Maha Kumbh: PM Modi to Lok Sabha

World witnessed India's grandeur during Maha Kumbh: PM Modi to Lok Sabha

Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh and especially Prayagraj for the success of Maha Kumbh

PM Modi, Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the recently held Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, saying it showcased to the world India's grandeur and embodied the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' (collective effort).
 
Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "Through this House today, I salute the people of the country because of which the Maha Kumbh was held successfully. Several people had a role to play in the success of Maha Kumbh. I thank all the 'karma yogis' of the government and society."
 
"Entire world witnessed the grandeur of India during Maha Kumbh. I bow to millions of people of the country who contributed to the success of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. I want to thank the people of Uttar Pradesh and especially Prayagraj for the success of Maha Kumbh," he added.
 
 
PM Modi said a "national awakening" was seen in the Maha Kumbh, "which would inspire new achievements." "This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength," he said.

"We all witnessed the grand effort it took to organise the Maha Kumbh. I had emphasised on the importance of 'Sabka Prayas' from the ramparts of Red Fort. The entire world witnessed India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh," he added.
 
According to the Prime Minister, the Maha Kumbh also gave a message of water conservation. "Inspired by the Kumbh, we should expand 'Nadi Utsav'. This will teach the importance of water conservation to the new generation," he said.
 
Prayagraj Maha Kumbh
 
According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over 662.1 million devotees participated in the sacred bath at Triveni Sangam, which is the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.
 
Held from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh attracted people from across India and beyond, including politicians, athletes, industrialists, and Bollywood celebrities, who took a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam.
 
The grand religious fair featured unprecedented security measures, such as anti-drone systems and AI-enabled cameras, to oversee Maha Kumbh Nagar, which was designated as UP’s 76th district for the occasion. Spanning 40 hectares, the site remained active round the clock for six weeks.
 
First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

