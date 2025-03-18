World witnessed India's grandeur during Maha Kumbh: PM Modi to Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the recently held Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, saying it showcased to the world India's grandeur and embodied the spirit of 'Sabka Prayas' (collective effort). Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "Through this House today, I salute the people of the country because of which the Maha Kumbh was held successfully. Several people had a role to play in the success of Maha Kumbh. I thank all the 'karma yogis' of the government and society." "Entire world witnessed the grandeur of India during Maha Kumbh. I bow to millions of people of the country who contributed to the success of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. I want to thank the people of Uttar Pradesh and especially Prayagraj for the success of Maha Kumbh," he added.

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over 662.1 million devotees participated in the sacred bath at Triveni Sangam, which is the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Held from January 13 to February 26, the Maha Kumbh attracted people from across India and beyond, including politicians, athletes, industrialists, and Bollywood celebrities, who took a holy dip at the revered Triveni Sangam.

The grand religious fair featured unprecedented security measures, such as anti-drone systems and AI-enabled cameras, to oversee Maha Kumbh Nagar, which was designated as UP’s 76th district for the occasion. Spanning 40 hectares, the site remained active round the clock for six weeks.