Wrestlers planning to immerse medals in Ganga shameful for country: CM Mann

He said if a collective voice is not raised in time "next we will be immersing the ashes of the country's democracy

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said it was shameful for the country that the wrestlers planned to immerse their medals in the Ganga as they were fed up with the central government.

He said the grapplers were moved to take the decision faced with the central government's unbudging stance on their demand for action against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused by them of sexually harassing several female player.

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, all of them country top wrestlers, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganga.

A huge crowd gathered in Har ki Pauri as the protesting wrestlers got ready to immerse their world championship and Olympic medals in the river as a mark of protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In his tweet, Mann said, "After being fed up with the Central government, the international medal winning wrestlers going to Haridwar to immerse their medals in Ganga is very shameful for the country."

He said if a collective voice is not raised in time "next we will be immersing the ashes of the country's democracy.

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

