Home / India News / Aviation regulator DGCA simplifies application process for heliport license

Aviation regulator DGCA simplifies application process for heliport license

The entities are the home ministry, defence ministry, environment and forest ministry, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the local administration concerned

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aviation regulator DGCA simplifies application process for heliport license

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA has simplified the application process for heliport licenses, and applicants can now seek clearances through a single window on the regulator's portal.

Earlier, applicants had to seek NOC (No Objection Certificate)/ clearance from five entities before submitting online applications for heliport licenses.

The entities are the home ministry, defence ministry, environment and forest ministry, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the local administration concerned.

Now, the applications for NOC/ clearance can be routed to the five entities through a single window provided on the eGCA portal, an official release said on Tuesday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grants heliport license/ operational authorisation to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated/rooftop of buildings.

Applicants are required to submit an online application through the regulator's eGCA portal.

Also Read

Aviation regulator DGCA boosts its eGCA portal; adds new features

A challenge to maintain, better India's aviation safety ranking: DGCA chief

Formulate policy on carrying pets on flights, display it on websites: DGCA

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Aviation regulator DGCA carries out 4,378 surveillance activities this year

Meghalaya inks MoU with NIOS to facilitate return of dropouts to schools

Returning aircraft to lessors will render Go First 'dead': NCLT's IRP to HC

Karnataka govt enhances dearness allowance of its employees from 31% to 35%

Olympians, medal winners to return awards if peace not restored in Manipur

Women to travel free of cost in state-run buses soon: Karnataka minister

Topics :DGCAHelicopterAviation

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story