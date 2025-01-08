Writer, filmmaker Pritish Nandy passes away at 73, tributes pour in

Renowned poet, filmmaker, writer, and journalist Pritish Nandy passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 73 at his South Mumbai residence.

Pritish Nandy was not only a distinguished film producer but also an acclaimed writer who received several prestigious awards throughout his lifetime including Padma Shri (1977), KarmaVeer Puraskaar (2008), International Humanitarian Award (2012), among others.

Announcing about this demise, veteran actor Anupam Kher said in a post on Instagram, "Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker, and a brave and unique editor/journalist!" Kher wrote, reflecting on the deep bond they shared during the early days of Kher’s career. “He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always larger than life."The post concluded with Kher expressing the deep sorrow of losing a friend and mentor. "I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeekly. He was the true definition of yaaron ka yaar! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. #HeartBroken," Kher wrote.Suhel Seth paid tribute to Nandy on social media. "Deeply deeply saddened at the passing on of my dear friend @PritishNandy : we used to often engage in harmless (and humorous) banter on Twitter. Travel well Pritish...(sic)," wrote Seth on X.