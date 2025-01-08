Maha Kumbh 2025: Around 56k sq m forests created using Miyawaki technique

In preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, dense forests have been developed at various locations across Prayagraj, to ensure pure air and a healthy atmosphere for the millions of devotees expected to visit the city, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation has utilized the Japanese Miyawaki technique over the past two years to establish multiple oxygen banks, which have now transformed into lush green forests. These efforts have not only enhanced the greenery but also contributed to improving air quality, playing a crucial role in environmental conservation.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Chandra Mohan Garg said that they are creating dense forests in many parts of the city using the Miyawaki Technique. The Corporation has planted trees at more than 10 locations in the city, covering an area of 55,800 square meters over the past two years.

The largest plantation, with around 1.2 lakh trees of 63 species, has been done in the Naini industrial area, while 27,000 trees from 27 different species have been planted in Baswar after cleaning the city's largest garbage dumping yard.

This project is not only helping to get rid of industrial waste but is also reducing dust, dirt, and bad odour. Additionally, it's improving the air quality of the city. Miyawaki forests have many benefits, such as reducing air and water pollution, preventing soil erosion, and increasing biodiversity.

According to Dr NB Singh, a former Botany professor at Allahabad Central University, the rapid growth of dense forests using this method helps reduce the temperature difference between day and night during summers. These forests also boost biodiversity, improve soil fertility, and create habitats for animals and birds. Additionally, large forests developed through this technique can lower the temperature by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, offering significant environmental benefits.

The project includes a wide variety of species, ranging from fruit-bearing trees to medicinal and ornamental plants. Key species planted under the project include mango, mahua, neem, peepal, tamarind, arjuna, teak, tulsi, amla, and ber. Additionally, ornamental and medicinal plants like hibiscus, kadamba, gulmohar, jungle jalebi, bougainvillea, and brahmi have been incorporated. Other species include sheesham, bamboo, kaner (red and yellow), tecoma, kachnar, mahogany, lemon, and drumstick (sahjan).

The Miyawaki technique, developed by renowned Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki in the 1970s, is a revolutionary method for creating dense forests in limited spaces. Often referred to as the 'pot plantation method', it involves planting trees and shrubs close to one another to accelerate their growth. Plants grow 10 times faster with this technique, making it a practical solution for urban areas.

This method mimics natural forests by using a mix of native species planted densely. It improves soil quality, enhances biodiversity, and accelerates forest development. Trees planted using the Miyawaki technique absorb more carbon, grow faster, and support richer biodiversity compared to traditional forests.

In urban settings, this technique has transformed polluted, barren lands into green ecosystems. It has successfully managed industrial waste, reduced dust and foul odours, and curbed air and water pollution. Additionally, it prevents soil erosion and promotes ecological balance, making it an effective tool for environmental restoration.