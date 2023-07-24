Home / India News / Yamuna flowing above danger mark, train movements suspended on Old Loha Pul

Yamuna flowing above danger mark, train movements suspended on Old Loha Pul

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns of flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions

ANI General News

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Yamuna continued to flow water above the danger mark of 205.33 meters in the national capital. It was 206.44 metres at 10

Due to the rise of water level of Yamuna to 206.4 metres, the working of old Yamuna bridge (Old Loha Pul) suspended from 2215 hrs Sunday, the Northern Railway said. The route between Delhi and Shahdara will be suspended, it added.

The rise in water level yet again sparked concerns of flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 205.96 metres at 9 am on Sunday which rose to 206.42 meters at 9 pm.

In addition to this, Hindon River in Noida, a tributary of Yamuna, also witnessed a rise in the water level on Saturday. Several houses located in low-lying areas were submerged into the water.

"Water entered some houses in the low-lying areas...as a precautionary measure, people have been evacuated to a safer place. The situation is normal at the moment and we are monitoring the water level and spreading awareness about it," said, Sureshrao Kulkarni, Additional Commissioner of Police.

After July 13, the Yamuna had been receding gradually after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 meters but there have been marginal fluctuations in the water level over the last two-three days.The water level dropped below the danger mark at 8 pm on July 18 after flowing above the threshold for eight days.

The river breached the danger mark at 5 pm on July 10, leading to extensive flooding of the national capital.

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several places in Delhi grappled with water-logging and flood-like situations.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 25.

Mwanwhile, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday inspected the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and said that the Delhi government has made embankments and reinforcement at vulnerable spots to prevent flood water entering the water treatemnt plants.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed, says DMRC

Monsoon woes: Flood warning in Delhi as Haryana releases water into Yamuna

Hindon river floods Ghaziabad village, more than 50 residents rescued

ASI to begin scientific survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex today

CISF in talks with MHA to increase security personnel at Imphal airport

U'khand CM Dhami inaugurates development schemes in Udham Singh Nagar

Oppn challenges Mann to take action against 48 'tainted' revenue officials

TMC alleges sexual assault on another woman in Imphal's Manipur on May 15

Topics :Yamuna riverYamunaDelhi

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story