Yamuna river reclaims ancient banks around Red Fort as Delhi floods

Authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 people in the city after torrential rain in northern India pushed water levels on the Yamuna to an all-time high

Bloomberg
A vehicle moves through a flooded road near the Red Fort as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
By Sreeja Biswas and Jeanette Rodrigues


The Yamuna river has spilled onto roads surrounding Delhi’s historic Red Fort, reclaiming its ancient flowpath as India’s capital is hit by severe flooding. 
 
Authorities have evacuated more than 20,000 people in the city after torrential rain in northern India pushed water levels on the Yamuna to an all-time high.

Famous as the location from where prime ministers make their Independence Day speeches, the Red Fort was the showpiece of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan when he shifted his seat of power to Delhi in the 17th century.

At the time, the river would feed the fort’s defensive moats and pleasure-barges would dot its banks. Subsequent infrastructural developments have changed the course of the river, a tributary of the Ganges which originates in the Himalayas.

#DelhiFloods | The rising water level of the #YamunaRiver has touched the Red Fort boundary wall in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lsW6pNTb04

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 13, 2023
History buffs took to social media to highlight the force of the floods.

A river corrects course: The Story of the Yamuna River and the Red Fort - #DelhiFlood

When Shah Jahan moved his capital from Agra to Delhi, and first came to the newly built Red Fort, he came through the Yamuna and entered the fort from a water gate.

To bring this circle of… pic.twitter.com/gOy2T3zQo6

— Worah | #WalkingInDelhi (@psychedelhic) July 13, 2023
With heavy rainfall expected to continue in the Yamuna’s catchment area in Himachal Pradesh, water is spilling over major barriers along the river. The northern Indian state has been particularly hard hit by flooding, with the death toll there currently at 91, according to local media.

In Delhi, schools, colleges and universities are closed through Sunday and offices are asking their staff to work from home. About 25% of the city’s water supply will be affected due to the closure of its three treatment plants. Railway and traffic movement on the Old Yamuna Bridge, a crucial transport link, has also been stopped as a precautionary measure.

Heavy flooding have also hit three districts in the northern part of Bangladesh as the Teesta river, one of the largest in the country, is flowing 35 centimeters above the danger level.

Seeing tragic visuals from different cities in North India; rains causing havoc. Prayers for the safety of everyone.

Mahadev kripa karein????pic.twitter.com/yiWRSEQt00

— Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) July 10, 2023


--With assistance from Arun Devnath.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

