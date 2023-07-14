LIVE: Hopes, dreams of our nation, says PM ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

July 14, 2023 will always be etched in golden letters in the annals of India's space sector history, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with only hours left for the launch of the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission. "This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," PM Modi tweeted. The GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, which will release the moon lander and rover into space, will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 14:35:17 pm.
, As the clock ticks for ISRO's high-profile launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, all eyes are on the country's space agency whose scientists are keen to taste success with a soft landing on lunar surface and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. Read More
Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi
The Chandrayaan-3 mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, lauding Indian scientists hours before the launch of India's third lunar mission.
Till Chandrayaan-1, the moon was believed to be a bone-dry, geologically inactive and uninhabitable celestial body while it is now seen as a dynamic and geologically active body with the presence of water and sub-surface ice, he said on Twitter.
Maybe in the future, it can be potentially inhabited, the prime minister added.
12:31 PM Jul 23
Chandrayaan-3 should succeed in all respects: ex-Isro cheif Madhavan Nair
Veteran space scientist G Madhavan Nair said on Thursday the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon should succeed in all respects so that India can cross a major milestone in space exploration, and described the planned soft landing on the lunar surface as a very difficult and complex maneuver.
Speaking to PTI, the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said the mission is an important milestone for ISRO, and noted that the national space agency had made a number of simulations and strengthened the systems to resolve the problem faced during Chandrayaan-2 lander's soft- landing, which was unsuccessful, nearly four years ago.
"This moment I can only say that this mission should succeed in all respects so that we will cross a major milestone in space exploration", said Nair, under whose six year tenure as ISRO Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space from 2003, as many as 25 successful missions were accomplished.
12:16 PM Jul 23
Curious connection between various Chandrayaan missions and Tamil Nadu
What is so uniquely common about Chandrayaan series that started off with the maiden lunar mission back in 2008? A Tamil connect.
After Tamil Nadu-born Mayilsamy Annadurai and M Vanitha helmed Chandrayaan 1 and 2, Villupuram native P Veeramuthuvel will be overseeing the third mission that would be fired towards the moon onboard the heavy launch vehicle, LVM3-M4 from here on Friday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), under its chairmanship of the soft-spoken S Somanath, aims to enter an elite league of nations that have mastered the art of soft landing on the lunar surface, with a similar attempt made in 2008 not fetching the desired results. Read more...
12:14 PM Jul 23
Chandrayaan-3: One more step for India's space mission, giant leap for L&T
With India set to enter a new orbit in space science with the launch of Chandrayaan III on Friday, multinational engineering, procurement, and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is also playing a key role in the mission.
The company is involved in every aspect of the mission, from manufacturing subsystems to mission tracking.
This is one step forward in strengthening the company’s association with India’s space programme for over five decades, it said on Friday.
12:14 PM Jul 23
Chandrayaan-3 to herald India's quantum leap in global arena: Minister
India's ambitious space programme Chandrayaan-3 is going to herald the country's quantum leap in the global arena, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday.
After the success story of the covid vaccine produced in India, the country has become an important global player to reckon with, the minister who is in charge of the Department of Space said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 11th India Alliance Annual Conclave 2023.
India Alliance is a public charity funded by the GoI's Department of Biotechnology to do research in health and biomedical sciences.
12:14 PM Jul 23
S Somanath to M Sankaran, meet people behind India's Chandrayaan-3 mission
As the countdown for Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission began around 1.05 pm on Thursday, more than 17,000 employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) waited eagerly with bated breath and nervous anticipation.
Chandrayaan-3 is the third instalment of the Chandrayaan series and India's second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface.
Only three countries (United States, Russia and China) have successfully landed spacecraft on the airless lunar surface.
The take-off is expected on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
“Countdown has started means it goes on a mission mode. Isro is all ready for the launch,” an official told Business Standard.
Before the countdown began, S Somanath, Isro chairman, and several key scientists visited the Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3, to pray for the mission’s success.
Here is a low-down of some of the key names behind the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Read more...