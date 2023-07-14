LIVE: Hopes, dreams of our nation, says PM ahead of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Live updates: , July 14, 2023 will always be etched in golden letters in the annals of India's space sector history, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with only hours left for the launch of the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission. "This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation," PM Modi tweeted. The GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle, which will release the moon lander and rover into space, will lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 14:35:17 pm. , As the clock ticks for ISRO's high-profile launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, all eyes are on the country's space agency whose scientists are keen to taste success with a soft landing on lunar surface and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. Read More