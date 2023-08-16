Home / India News / Security boosted at Indian embassy in US amid call for Khalistani protests

Security boosted at Indian embassy in US amid call for Khalistani protests

Pro-Khalistan groups have planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amid a scheduled Independence Day celebration

ANI US
Pro-Khalistan groups have planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amid a scheduled Independence Day celebration

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The security has been beefed up outside the Indian Embassy in the US in the wake of protests called out by Khalistan supporters.

The visuals showed a large number of police personnel deployed outside the premises of the embassy. A large number of police vehicles were also lined up in the area. A number of makeshift barriers could also be seen on the premise.

Pro-Khalistan groups have planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amid a scheduled Independence Day celebration.

Notably, the Khalistan supporters have targeted Indian missions in the past as well, not in the US but also in the UK, Australia as well as in Canada.

Earlier, in July, a group of pro-Khalistan supporters allegedly attempted to set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

A video of the incident was verified by sources who told ANI that the fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. Terming the attack as nothing less than a "terror act" an official had told ANI that no major damages or staffers were harmed. The Local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and immediately began investigating the incident.

Earlier in March this year, Khalistani supporters vandalized the consulate. The extremist elements broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the SF city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises.

Meanwhile, India's ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the national flag at the Indian mission in the presence of people from the Indian diaspora.

He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi outside the mission on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Also Read

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian embassy in Washington

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada with Khalistan referendum posters

Protesters try to storm Baghdad Green Zone over burning of Quran in Denmark

Indians in Canada wave Tricolour to counter pro-Khalistani protesters

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

India a key player in maintaining the multilateral system: Ruchira Kamboj

PM Modi should declare Himachal disaster-hit state: Congress chief Singh

HP CM chairs review meet; orders to restore power, water supply schemes

Excise dept asks hotels to submit police verification certificate by Sep 15

India well placed to face, address emerging challenges: Amb Sandhu

Topics :Independence DayUnited StateswashingtonIndian embassyKhalistan issue

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story