Yamuna to get ferry tourism as Delhi govt, Centre push river transformation

In a first big push towards transforming the Yamu­na river, the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party government in the national capital of Delhi has collaborated with the central government to develop ferry tourism services.

On Tuesday, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) for National Waterways, signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multiple agencies of Delhi government to develop and boost cruise tourism on a four-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

“For years, the people of Delhi were saddened to see dirt and neglect floating on the Yamuna, but this initiative marks the beginning of a long-overdue correction. With the launch of these cruises, Delhiites, along with tourists who flock to the capital, will once again fall in love with their river, experiencing its beauty in a way they never imagined,” Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The project, mooted at the level of the central government over a year ago, had been deliberated with multiple stakeholders but could not see any breakthrough, even as the shipping ministry had plans to develop NW-110 independently. “I had discussed the project with previous chief ministers of the Delhi government and their administrations over multiple meetings, but it could not be completed because of negative politics at play,” said Delhi Lieutenant Govern­or (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena at the MoU signing in New Delhi. Assuring Sonowal, the LG said: “All obstacles have been removed now. No projects will be delayed from our (Delhi government’s) side henceforth.”