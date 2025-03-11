SP MLA Abu Azmi gets anticipatory bail in Aurangzeb remarks case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi in a case filed against him for remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after he submitted the comments were not made to insult any personality or hurt religious sentiments.

His pre-arrest bail plea was allowed by Additional Sessions Judge V G Raghuwanshi.

A reasoned court order was not available yet.

Seeking anticipatory bail, Azmi, suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till March 26, submitted in the court that his statements were made to the press "spontaneously without any premeditated intention to insult any personality or hurt the religious feelings of any person".

While granting relief to the politician, the court imposed a set of conditions, which included furnishing a solvent surety bond of Rs 20,000.

The court asked the opposition legislator to the visit south Mumbai's Marine drive police station, where the case was registered, for three days (on March 12, 13, 15) and cooperate with investigation.

The case was registered last week against the MLA from the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency in the metropolis under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over his remarks eulogising the medieval-era Mughal emperor.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions 299 (deliberate and malicious act insulting the religious beliefs of any group of people), 302 (hurting someone's religious feelings) and 356(2)(defamation).

Azmi's lawyer Mubin Solkar submitted before the court that the FIR doesn't disclose any offence against his client.

The MLA, who is also the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit president, had said while talking to the media that during Aurangzeb's reign, India's borders reached Afghanistan and Burma (Myanmar).

"Our GDP accounted for 24 per cent (of world GDP) and India was called a golden sparrow ," claimed the opposition legislator.

Asked about the fight between Aurangzeb and Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Azmi had termed it a political battle.

The remarks were made in the backdrop of blockbuster Hindi film 'Chhaava', based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was captured by Aurangzeb's commander in 1689.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his father, legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are highly revered figures in Maharashtra.

Azmi's lawyer Solkar contended the comments in question were not made with intentions to hurt religious sentiments of any person.

"The allegations didn't show he had made the statements, deliberately and with malicious intentions of outraging religious sentiments," Solkar argued.

The lawyer submitted Azmi had not spoken during a pre-scheduled interview or a podcast, and that he had only replied to "sudden" questions put to him by reporters while he was leaving the Maharashtra assembly which is having its budget sessions.

This indicated Azmi had interacted with the press spontaneously without any premeditated intention to deliberately demean or insult any personality or to hurt the religious feelings of any person, Solkar contended.

The first informant (complainant) had not produced before the police, either the entire transcript of his client's interviews or its audio-video recording, and had selectively picked up a few statements and quoted them out of context, he argued.

Police had hurriedly registered the FIR against his client without ascertaining whether any offence was indeed made out, he added.

Earlier in the day, the SP legislator paid tributes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his death anniversary and hailed him has a valiant warrior.

Sambhaji Maharaj engaged in military campaigns against the Portuguese and Mughals, and was captured and killed in Sangameshwar, a town in present-day Ratnagiri district.

Azmi, in a post on X said, "On the martyrdom day of the second Chhatrapati of Swarajya, the valiant warrior, Dharmveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I pay my humble tribute." Last week, the Samajwadi Party legislator was suspended from the assembly till the ongoing budget session ends on March 26 over his remarks praising Aurangzeb.

Members of the treasury benches had asserted in the assembly that Aurangzeb's praise amounted to insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his warrior-son Sambhaji Maharaj.

Crying injustice, Azmi later said the action against him was taken despite him retracting his remarks.