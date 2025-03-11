FSSAI asks states to increase food safety checks on dairy analogues

Food regulator FSSAI has asked states to step up surveillance on dairy analogues in March keeping in view the ongoing festive season.

As per the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 'Dairy Analogues' are products where non-milk constituents replace milk components partially or entirely but resemble milk or milk products in appearance, texture, and functionality.

Dairy Analogues are not considered milk, milk products, or composite milk products.

When standardized milk products are compositionally altered by replacing major milk constituents like milk fat or milk protein with vegetable oil, fat, or protein, the resulting product is classified as an Analogue.

"The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all States and Union Territories (UTs) to step up surveillance on Dairy Analogues throughout the month of March, keeping in view the ongoing festive season," a statement said on Tuesday.

This measure aims to prevent food adulteration and mislabelling during the period of increased demand, it added.

This is in continuation with the ongoing product-specific monthly surveillance drives of FSSAI to tackle food adulteration and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

"Keeping in view the increased consumption of dairy products during the festive season, the ongoing surveillance will remain focused on Dairy Analogue this month," FSSAI said.

Given the ongoing concerns about the standards and labelling of Dairy Analogue products, as well as their misrepresentation as dairy products, FSSAI has directed all State authorities to conduct rigorous testing and label examinations to ensure compliance with regulations and prevent consumer deception.