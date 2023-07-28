Home / India News / Yellow alert for next 4 days in several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha

Yellow alert for next 4 days in several districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur in districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next four days

Press Trust of India Nagpur/Chandrapur
It has also issued 'orange' alert for Chandrapur, Gadchiolri and Yavatmal for Friday, officials added. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur in districts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next four days, while residents of several villages have been warned of possibility of flooding due to water discharge from dams in the vicinity, officials said on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has issued 'yellow' alert for the next four days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.

It has also issued 'orange' alert for Chandrapur, Gadchiolri and Yavatmal for Friday, officials added.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall in various districts of Vidarbha, an official said.

Incessant rain in Chandrapur district has forced the administration to open three gates of Irai Dam during the day, he said.

Arwat village and some areas near Wardha river were flooded due to this water discharge, prompting the disaster management team in Chandrapur to launch operations that resulted in rescue of 38 persons, he said.

In Buldhana, two gates (number one and six) of Hanuman Sagar Dam were opened partially, which resulted in the level of Vaan river rising, the official said.

Ten gates of Bembla Dam in Yavatmal too were opened partially, and alerts have been issued in villages in the vicinity over possibility of flooding, the official informed.

Also Read

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

MeT issues 'Yellow' warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra till July 25, schools remain shut

Ignoring Agar for Nagpur Test was Australia's big mistake: Harbhajan Singh

Rain, thunderstorm likely in Himachal Pradesh in 4 days, says IMD

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

World Bank to provide assessment of damages due to Himachal floods

Sex ratio at birth improves by 15 points to 933 in 2022-23: Centre

Lok Sabha passes mines and minerals amendment to up private sector role

International Tiger Day: Rise in numbers cause for celebration and concern

Topics :MaharashtraVidarbha

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story