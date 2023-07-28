Home / India News / World Bank to provide assessment of damages due to Himachal floods

Sukhu said it was a challenging time for the people of the state and support from the World Bank would prove vital in the recovery process

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
The World Bank has offered to provide full support to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh, and will provide a comprehensive assessment of the damages which will aide reconstruction efforts, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The World Bank has offered to conduct an assessment in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) to quantify losses suffered in various sectors such as roads, power, water supply, housing, public buildings, irrigation, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, ecological services, the statement said.

World Bank's Country Director for India Auguste Tano Kouame has conveyed the bank's appreciation towards the timely measures taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a letter, including for monitoring and ensuring the safe return of tourists stranded in different parts of the state, a government spokesperson said.

The proposed assessment will play a pivotal role in facilitating the reconstruction efforts, the statement said. The World Bank also stands ready to offer technical assistance for recovery and reconstruction, disaster risk management, infrastructure design, ecosystem services, and livelihood resilience, it said.

Expressed his gratitude for the World Bank's support, Chief Minister Sukhu said that it would take at least a year to carry out restoration works caused by the rains.

Sukhu claimed rain-related damages have been estimated to be around Rs. 8,000 crore and added that restoration of roads, bridges, power, and water supply was the priority of the state government.

However, as per the state emergency response centre, exact losses since the onset of monsoon on June 24 amount to Rs 5,492 crore.

Sukhu said it was a challenging time for the people of the state and support from the World Bank would prove vital in the recovery process.

The Meteorological Office here has also warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to more landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

