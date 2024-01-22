Ayodhya Ram mandir: Full schedule of temple pran pratishtha ceremony today

Tens of thousands of chanting and dancing devotees waving flags, honking horns and beating drums have gathered in Ayodhya, with roads clogged, trains packed full, and the rest marching on foot.

The 50-metre (160-foot)-tall house of worship for Lord Ram Lalla was built on the grounds of the Babri Masjid, which had stood for centuries before being demolished in 1992 by karsevaks led by then-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Lal Krishna Advani.

Nearly 7,000 invitees, including prominent politicians, industrialists, celebrities and sportspersons, are scheduled to attend the "pran pratishtha' event, which is set to begin at 12.20 pm.

Full schedule for "pran pratishtha" at Ram temple

At 10:25 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ayodhya. PM Modi will take a helicopter from the Ayodhya airport to the venue.

At 10:55 am, PM Modi will reach the Ram temple premises.

Between 11 am and 12 pm, the prime minister might take a tour of the Ram Mandir premises.

Between 12:05 pm and 1 pm, the "pran pratishtha" or consecration ceremony will begin with PM Modi presiding over the rituals.

Around 1 pm, PM Modi will depart the temple premises to address a public meeting of around 7,000.

At 2:10 pm, the prime minister will visit Kuber ka Tila, where the ancient temple of Lord Shiv has been restored.

Features of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya



The Ram Janmabhoomi mandir, commonly known as Ram temple, has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style . Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, width 250 feet, and height 161 feet. A total of 392 pillars support it, and it has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods and goddesses. The idol of Ram Lalla has been placed in the main sanctum sanctorum on the Ram temple's ground floor.

The Ram mandir has been decorated with "rich stocks" of flowers and special lights, and the entire city is drenched in religious fervour.