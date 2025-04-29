'Your mother killed by terrorists: Owaisi to Bhutto on 'blood flow' remarks

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi strongly responded to Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Owaisi reminded him that “his mother was killed by terrorists” after Bhutto remarked, “Indus is ours and will remain ours; either our water will flow through it or our blood.”

Bhutto’s reaction came in response to India’s suspension of historical Indus Waters Treaty (1960). Responding to his remarks, Owaisi reminded Bhutto of the assassination of his mother by terrorists. “Let’s not engage in childish commentary. Does he not remember what happened to his grandfather? Does he not remember what happened to his mother?” Owaisi said while speaking to reporters in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam all-party meet: Owaisi slams Centre for ignoring smaller parties Former Pakistan Prime Minister and opposition leader Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi. Bhutto, who was campaigning for the upcoming January 2008 elections, was attacked shortly after addressing a political rally at Liaqat National Bagh. She was shot by terrorists, followed immediately by a suicide bombing at the scene.

Referring to Benazir’s assassination, AIMIM chief further said, “His mother was killed by terrorists; hence, he shouldn’t be making such statements. Does he have any idea about who he is talking to and what he is saying?”

“Unless the US gives you something, you cannot run your country and you are trying to stare us down,” Owaisi added.

Also Read

India blames Pakistan for Pahalgam attack

ALSO READ: 'My voice too loud?' Owaisi slams govt for all-party terror briefing snub Tensions rose after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (1960) in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 people and injured many others.

Pakistan’s act to create communal tension in India

Owaisi also strongly criticised Pakistan for allegedly trying to create communal tensions in India. “Whether it’s ISI, ISIS, IS-K or the Pakistani deep state, they want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims in India. That is why they did it. That is why they targeted non-Muslims in Kashmir — to send a message that no non-Muslim can enter Kashmir,” he said.

Owaisi’s appeal to maintain internal unity

ALSO READ: Owaisi distributes black armbands at mosque to protest Pahalgam attack Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the country erupted anger and pain over the incident, with many engaging in debates and sharing differing opinions. Owaisi appealed to citizens to maintain internal unity and not let themselves be divided. “Hence, I appeal to our citizens: you may have political differences, but don’t let them succeed in their agenda by undermining our unity,” he said.

Black armband to protest against terror attack

To mourn the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and register his protest, Asaduddin Owaisi wore a black armband on Friday. Outside the Shastripuram mosque in Hyderabad, Owaisi was seen handing out black armbands to people before the Friday prayers.

Earlier, in a video message, Owaisi had asked Muslims to wear black armbands during Friday prayers to send a message to the terrorists that "we strongly condemn their actions”.