Home / India News / Youth Cong chief gets interim protection from arrest in harassment case

Youth Cong chief gets interim protection from arrest in harassment case

"Taking into consideration the one-month delay in lodging FIR, the petitioner is entitled to interim protection," SC said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Youth Cong chief gets interim protection from arrest in harassment case

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas in a case lodged by an expelled woman leader of the party from Assam accusing him of causing mental agony.

Srinivas had challenged a Gauhati High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea.

A bench of Supreme Court Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol issued notices to the Assam government and others, seeking their replies in the matter by July 10.

"We have perused the (CrPC section) 164 statement which has been so graciously placed before us by the prosecution. We do not wish to say anything against the state at this stage.

"Taking into consideration the one-month delay in lodging FIR, the petitioner is entitled to interim protection," the bench said.

The top court also directed Srinivas to cooperate in the investigation and appear before the police on May 22.

On May 5, the Gauhati High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Srinivas in a case lodged by expelled chief of Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta, accusing him of causing mental agony to her.

Dutta had made the allegations against the IYC president in a series of tweets on April 18.

Also Read

BJP calls Rahul 'Jaichand', says Congress chief Kharge should expel him

Assam Cong youth wing chief expelled for 6 yrs for anti-party activities

Decoding the fine print of pension schemes: What's good, bad, avoidable

Congress Karnataka chief Shivakumar signals his intention to become next CM

No decision for 110 days direct encouragement to horse-trading, says Raj HC

SC adjourns hearing on CBI's plea against DK Shivakumar to July 14

SC asks Manipur to file status report on security measures for victims

Important to de-risk global economy in era of volatility, uncertainty: EAM

CID, forensic team start probe of firecracker factory explosion in WB

Status quo on Aurangabad name-change continues till Bombay HC verdict

Topics :Supreme CourtSexual harassment caseCongress

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story