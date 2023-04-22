Home / India News / Youth wing president's reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief

Youth wing president's reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief

Dutta, in a series of Tweets on Tuesday, had alleged that IYC president Srinivas B V was a sexist and chauvinistic person, who has been harassing her and discriminating based on gender

Guwahati
Youth wing president's reply to show-cause sent to AICC: Assam Cong chief

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah said the state's youth wing president Angkita Dutta has submitted her reply to the show-cause notice for going public with allegations of harassment and gender discrimination against the Indian Youth Congress president without first informing the party leadership.

The reply has been forwarded to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for necessary action, he said on Friday.

Dutta, in a series of Tweets on Tuesday, had alleged that IYC president Srinivas B V was a sexist and chauvinistic person, who has been harassing her and discriminating based on gender.

Dutta had also claimed that she had informed the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, but no enquiry was ordered.

She filed a complaint at the Dispur police station here on Wednesday, alleging Srinivas was harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers.

She also alleged that during the party's plenary session at Raipur in February, the accused had heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Borah on Thursday served a show-cause notice to Dutta on why she had gone public with her allegations without first informing the party leadership, giving her 24 hours to respond.

"She has submitted her reply and it has been forwarded to the AICC," Borah said.

He refuted speculations that Dutta was suspended from the party.

Meanwhile, Dutta on Friday was called to the CID office here, reportedly in connection with the complaint she had lodged against Srinivas at Dispur police station.

Srinivas had issued a notice to Dutta within hours of her tweets, demanding an apology for her statements failing which he will initiate legal proceedings.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of Dutta's allegations and written to the state police for necessary action.

Topics :CongressAssamPolitics

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Also Read

Angkita Dutta gets show cause notice for harassment allegations on IYC Prez

IYC sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for 'defaming' Srinivas BV

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Gujarat AAP leader held in dummy candidates racket case; Oppn questions

India logs 12,193 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases up to 67,556

LIVE: India logs 12,193 fresh Covid infections, active cases up to 67,556

Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Satyapal Malik called by CBI in J-K insurance case on April 27-28

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story