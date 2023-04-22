Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Boosted by a decline in raw material costs and big savings on tax expenses, Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a higher than expected net profit during the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) despite muted growth in revenues during the quarter. Read More
The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226 million in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock grant, making him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders. Read More
Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide
In February, Shashanka Bhide was the only external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote in favour of a rate hike. In the April policy meeting, he changed his decision to go with the consensus of a pause. He explains the rationale in an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra. Read More
Airlines must get new altimeters to ensure no interference from 5G: Telcos
Telcos are pushing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a sunset clause within which airlines have to mandatorily replace their old altimeters with the latest one so that 5G spectrum airwave radiation in airports does not interfere with an aircraft’s instruments. Read More
Days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the current financial year (FY24) to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report said on Friday that the multilateral body might “encounter forecast error” as there could be positive surprises on the growth front. Read More