Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

In February, Shashanka Bhide was the only external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote in favour of a rate hike. In the April policy meeting, he changed his decision to go with the consensus of a pause. He explains the rationale in an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra. Read More Telcos are pushing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a sunset clause within which airlines have to mandatorily replace their old altimeters with the latest one so that 5G spectrum airwave radiation in airports does not interfere with an aircraft’s instruments.