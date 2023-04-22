Home / India News / Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

Business Standard brings you top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top Headlines: RIL logs highest ever profit, Pichai's pay soars and more

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RIL net profit rises 19% to Rs 19,299 crore in Q4 to highest ever

Boosted by a decline in raw material costs and big savings on tax expenses, Reliance Industries (RIL) reported a higher than expected net profit during the January-March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) despite muted growth in revenues during the quarter. Read More
 
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai's pay soars to $226 mn on huge stock award

The pay package awarded to Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai soared to $226 million in 2022, boosted by a triennial stock grant, making him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders. Read More

Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide

In February, Shashanka Bhide was the only external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote in favour of a rate hike. In the April policy meeting, he changed his decision to go with the consensus of a pause. He explains the rationale in an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra. Read More 

Airlines must get new altimeters to ensure no interference from 5G: Telcos

Telcos are pushing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a sunset clause within which airlines have to mandatorily replace their old altimeters with the latest one so that 5G spectrum airwave radiation in airports does not interfere with an aircraft’s instruments. Read More
 
IMF likely to have erred on India's growth forecast, says RBI paper

Days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the current financial year (FY24) to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report said on Friday that the multilateral body might “encounter forecast error” as there could be positive surprises on the growth front. Read More

Topics :5GReliance IndustriesSundar PichaiRILQ4 ResultsMPCRBIIMFairlines

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Top headlines: MPC meet, Tim Cook in India & end of free Twitter blue tick

Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Satyapal Malik called by CBI in J-K insurance case on April 27-28

India can emerge as key player in global technical textiles market: Goyal

Delhi University a great institution, part of India's development: Puri

Southern states may lose seats in parliament: Jairam on India population

Delhi govt to widely publicise its welfare schemes for city labourers

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story