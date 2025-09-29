YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

Video-sharing platform YouTube has launched a pilot version of its Premium Lite subscription for users in India. The plan offers select features of the Premium subscription at an affordable Rs 89 per month.

“Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for Rs 89 per month,” YouTube said in a blog post on Monday.

With Premium Lite, users can watch YouTube videos across gaming, fashion, beauty and news, among others, without advertisement interruptions. The plan will be available across devices, including phones, laptops and televisions. The rollout is underway, with full availability expected across India in the coming weeks.