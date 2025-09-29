Home / India News / YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

YouTube introduces Premium Lite subscription plan in India at ₹89 per month

YouTube has rolled out Premium Lite in India, offering ad-free video streaming across devices at Rs 89 per month as a cheaper option to its Premium subscription

YouTube Premium
With Premium Lite, users can watch YouTube videos across gaming, fashion, beauty and news, among others, without advertisement interruptions. | File Image: Logo of YouTube Premium
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Video-sharing platform YouTube has launched a pilot version of its Premium Lite subscription for users in India. The plan offers select features of the Premium subscription at an affordable Rs 89 per month.
 
“Premium Lite gives viewers a new, more affordable way to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free for Rs 89 per month,” YouTube said in a blog post on Monday.
 
With Premium Lite, users can watch YouTube videos across gaming, fashion, beauty and news, among others, without advertisement interruptions. The plan will be available across devices, including phones, laptops and televisions. The rollout is underway, with full availability expected across India in the coming weeks.
 
“We have been testing Premium Lite to make sure we have the right balance of features and benefits for those viewers who want to watch most videos ad-free,” the blog stated.
 
In comparison, the Premium subscription includes ad-free videos and music, music videos, and download and background play options at Rs 149 per month. This comes at a time when YouTube Music and Premium subscribers globally crossed 125 million, including trial versions. The company said the Premium Lite option is designed to offer flexible choices catering to diverse viewer preferences.
 
“Since launching YouTube Music and Premium, we have focused on giving subscribers a variety of ways to enjoy their favourite content, and Premium Lite is the latest step in that evolution. YouTube Music and Premium, and the expansion of Premium Lite, also continue to create additional revenue opportunities for our creators and partners,” the blog added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

Musk's X 'deeply concerned' by HC content takedown order, plans appeal

Maharashtra flood impact may come by Oct 5, aid before Diwali: Minister

Don't spread rumour on distressing Karur stampede incident: TN CM Stalin

Govt circular on Covid-19 cannot limit insurers' obligations, says Delhi HC

Topics :YouTuberYouTube channelYouTube IndiaYouTube videosYouTube adYouTube AdsYouTube

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story