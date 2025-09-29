Home / India News / Maharashtra flood impact may come by Oct 5, aid before Diwali: Minister

Maharashtra flood impact may come by Oct 5, aid before Diwali: Minister

The state government will take steps to ensure that farmers get more than what is prescribed under the NDRF, Bawankule asserted

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar
Bawankule also said compensation under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms would not be sufficient, as farmers have sought higher assistance (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday indicated that farmers affected by excess rainfall and floods in the state could receive compensation before Diwali.

"The real picture of damage caused by the floods will be available by October 5. We will definitely try to give financial assistance to farmers before the Diwali season. There are enough administrative provisions to provide aid to farmers," Bawankule told reporters here. The Diwali period begins with Dhanteras on October 18 and goes on till Bhai Dooj on October 23.  He also said compensation under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms would not be sufficient, as farmers have sought higher assistance. The state government will take steps to ensure that farmers get more than what is prescribed under the NDRF, Bawankule asserted. "It is my opinion that all district guardian ministers should hold meetings with collectors and ensure revenue officials conduct thorough surveys in flood-hit areas. There has to be a conscious effort. If incorrect information is recorded, it will adversely affect the farmers," he pointed out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra farmersMaharashtra governmentMumbai rainsIndian monsoon

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

