Govt circular on Covid-19 cannot limit insurers' obligations, says Delhi HC

The court ordered full reimbursement for a policyholder after observing that the insurer's reliance on Covid-19 circular was unjustified according to Irdai's clarifications

Delhi High Court directs United India Insurance to pay balance Covid-19 hospital claim (Photo: Shutterstock)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
The Delhi High Court has held that a circular issued by the Delhi government during the Covid-19 pandemic to regulate hospital charges cannot be interpreted as limiting the contractual obligations of insurance companies towards their policyholders.
 
Justice Sachin Datta directed United India Insurance Company Limited to release the balance amount to petitioner Reena Goel, whose Covid-19 hospitalisation claim was only partly reimbursed despite being within the insured coverage.
 
The non-release of the deficit amount is clearly unjustified and contrary to the clarification/s issued by Irdai, the court noted.
 
Circular aimed at capping hospital fees
 
The court observed that the Delhi government’s June 20, 2020, circular was intended to regulate the fees hospitals charged patients for Covid-19 treatment, not to reduce the reimbursement payable under insurance policies.
 
This position, the court emphasised, had already been clarified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) through circulars issued in January and April 2021.
 
Insurer told to settle dues in four weeks
 
Goel was admitted between December 4 and December 18, 2020, and incurred expenses of ₹356,295. She was covered under a ₹3 lakh base policy and an additional ₹3 lakh “Super Top Up Medicare Policy”. However, the insurer reimbursed only ₹175,340, citing the Delhi government’s circular.
 
Finding the insurer’s reliance on the circular unjustified, the court held that the deficit payment was contrary to Irdai’s clarifications and inconsistent with the insurer’s conduct in similar cases. It directed United India Insurance to settle the balance claim within four weeks.
 
The petitioner was represented by advocates Rakshita Goyal, Sanyam Gupta, Aditya Goel, Anju Bhushan Gupta, and Ankita Chaudhary. On behalf of Irdai (respondent no. 2), appearances were made by Abhishek Nanda, Hrishika Rawat, and Sourabh Singh.
 
(With inputs from ANI)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

