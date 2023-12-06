Home / Industry / Agriculture / 31 states, UTs adopted Primary Agricultural Credit Societies' model bylaws

31 states, UTs adopted Primary Agricultural Credit Societies' model bylaws

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said the model bylaws will enable PACS to diversify their business activities by undertaking more than 25 business activities

Farmers will also be able to obtain benefits of social security schemes, micro insurance, etc
Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said 31 states and Union Territories have adopted the model bylaws that aim to bring professionalism, transparency and accountability in the operation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

After incorporating the suggestions received, the model bylaws were circulated to all states/ UTs on January 5, 2023 for their adoption by PACS, he said.

"Model bylaws have been adopted by 31 states/UTs," Shah said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

By adopting the model bylaws, PACS would be able to serve as multi-service centres, improve their operational efficiency, transparency and accountability and provide agricultural credit and various non-credit services in rural areas, he said.

Further, this will help farmers in getting short-term, medium-term and long-term credit and other services such as fertilizers, seeds, pesticides, storage facilities, banking services, at one stop for meeting their varied needs.

Farmers will also be able to obtain benefits of social security schemes, micro insurance, etc. Through diversification of business activities, the model bylaws will also enable farmers to get additional and stable sources of income, he added.

The minister said the model bylaws will enable PACS to diversify their business activities by undertaking more than 25 business activities.

Provisions have also been made to make the membership of PACS more inclusive and broad-based, giving adequate representation to women and Scheduled Castes/Schedules Tribes, he added.

Over 28,600 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS)

Over 28,600 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in 18 states and Union territories are operating as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) in the country at present, Parliament was informed.

"As per report, in 18 States/UTs, 28,648 PACS are currently operating as PMKSKs in the country," Shah said.

The government aims to operationalise PMKSKs in a phased manner in all the PACS, he added.

The minister said the PACS functioning as PMKSKs will serve as a "One Stop Shop" for agricultural-related inputs and services for farmers in rural areas.

This initiative will provide various benefits to PACS, such as providing stable and additional source of income to them and generating employment opportunities at the panchayat/village level, Shah noted.

PACS have been allowed to operate the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to ensure easy accessibility of fertilisers, pesticides and related services to farmers in the country.

The functioning of PACS as PMKSK will help in offering quality agri-inputs, like fertilisers, seeds, farm implements, pesticides, and soil/seed testing facilities to the farmers under one roof at competitive prices.

Through PMKSKs, information on crop-related issues and government schemes are also made available to farmers, he added.

Topics :Amit ShahAgriculture creditagricultural sector

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

