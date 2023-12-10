Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri-commodities exports decline to 1.79 million tonnes in Sept: APEDA

Agri-commodities exports decline to 1.79 million tonnes in Sept: APEDA

In value terms, the export of farm items declined to Rs 14,153 crore during September from Rs 18,128 crore in August of this fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Export of agri-commodities, including basmati rice, declined to 1.793 million tonnes in September this year compared to 27.94 lakh tonnes in the previous month, according to agri-export promotion body APEDA.

Exports of agri-commodities in April and May were around 3.3 million tonnes each. However, shipments of farm items fell to nearly 1.8 million tonnes due to several restrictions on the export of various varieties of rice, including broken rice and non-basmati white rice.

Export of agricultural items stood at 2.794 million tonnes in August of the 2023-24 fiscal, according to the data maintained by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

In value terms, the export of farm items declined to Rs 14,153 crore during September from Rs 18,128 crore in August of this fiscal.

Much of the exports in September were non-basmati exports which stood at 425,000 tonne, basmati rice at 121,000 tonne, fresh onions at 151,000 tonne, and buffalo meat at 121,427 tonne, the data showed.

Total export of agri-commodities in April-September stood at 17.227 million tonnes.

The export of certain agricultural commodities has taken a hit this year because of the prohibition on various varieties of rice, the imposition of a minimum export price on basmati rice to boost domestic supply and check food inflation.

APEDA maintains data on the export of 47 agricultural commodities including meat and poultry products.

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

