Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said agricultural scientists will visit farm fields between October 3 and 18 to ensure a good rabi (winter) crop this year while reiterating the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests.
Speaking during an interaction with farmers, who were special guests for Independence Day celebrations here, Chouhan emphasised that safeguarding the interests of farmers, dairy farmers, and fishermen remains the government's top priority, according to an official statement.
The minister stressed that government initiatives should translate into tangible benefits for people rather than remain confined to files.
"The government work should be visible in the lives of the people, not in files," he said.
The dialogue session was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of ICAR ML Jat, and other senior officials.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
