Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

The minister stressed that government initiatives should translate into tangible benefits for people rather than remain confined to files

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
"The government work should be visible in the lives of the people, not in files," he said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said agricultural scientists will visit farm fields between October 3 and 18 to ensure a good rabi (winter) crop this year while reiterating the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests.

Speaking during an interaction with farmers, who were special guests for Independence Day celebrations here, Chouhan emphasised that safeguarding the interests of farmers, dairy farmers, and fishermen remains the government's top priority, according to an official statement.

ALSO READ: Committee on MSP held 45 meetings so far, says agriculture minister

The minister stressed that government initiatives should translate into tangible benefits for people rather than remain confined to files.

"The government work should be visible in the lives of the people, not in files," he said.

The dialogue session was also attended by Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of ICAR ML Jat, and other senior officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Why India still remains in a state of confusion when it comes to GM crops

Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

Premium

Higher MSP, import curbs help moong acreage surpass last year's level

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to disclose Binance acquisition details

Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanRabi cropAgriculture

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story