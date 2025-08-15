Agri scientists to visit farms for better rabi crop in October: Chouhan

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said agricultural scientists will visit farm fields between October 3 and 18 to ensure a good rabi (winter) crop this year while reiterating the government's commitment to protecting farmers' interests.

Speaking during an interaction with farmers, who were special guests for Independence Day celebrations here, Chouhan emphasised that safeguarding the interests of farmers, dairy farmers, and fishermen remains the government's top priority, according to an official statement.

The minister stressed that government initiatives should translate into tangible benefits for people rather than remain confined to files.