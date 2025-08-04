Monday, August 04, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dhanuka Agritech slips 19% in 2 days post Q1; Axis Sec downgrades to 'Hold'

Dhanuka Agritech slips 19% in 2 days post Q1; Axis Sec downgrades to 'Hold'

Dhanuka Agritech's profit after tax jumped 13.52 per cent year-on-year to ₹55.5 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹48.89 crore in the same quarter last year

Share Market

Dhanuka Agritech

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhanuka Agritech share price today: Shares of Gurugram-based agrochemical manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech fell around 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,547.6 after it reported a weak set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).
 
At 12 PM, Dhanuka's share price was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹1,578.7 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.44 per cent at 24,672.15 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,122.22 crore. The stock has plunged nearly 19 per cent in the last two trading sessions.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
 

Dhanuka Agritech share price

Dhanuka Agritech’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 13.52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹55.5 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹48.89 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).
 
The revenue from operations grew 7.03 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹528.29 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹493.58 crore a year ago.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹83.19 crore, from ₹71.72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 15.75 per cent in Q1FY26, from 14.53 per cent a year ago.

Also Read

agriculture

This smallcap agri stock zoomed 16% in 2 days on Q4 nos; analysts say 'Buy'

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

stock market trading

Premier Explosives shares jump 10% on bagging ₹190-crore export order

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Trump's dead economy remark should not be taken literally: Shashi Tharoor

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

India's IOC buys 7 mn barrels US, Abu Dhabi crude amid Russian oil decline

Dhanuka Agritech FY26 guidance

The company said, in its investor presentation, that it is expecting higher double-digit growth in its revenue for FY26, while Ebitda guidance remains in line with 2024-25.   ALSO READ | JSW Energy share price rises 4% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

Dhanuka Agritech Q1 results analysis - Axis Securities

According to analysts at Axis Securities, Dhanuka commenced FY26 on a cautious note, posting a 7 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q1, driven by 5 per cent growth in volumes and a 7 per cent improvement in realisations. The brokerage said that the delayed and uneven southwest monsoon affected timely kharif sowing, softening demand for agri-inputs like herbicides. Conservative farmer sentiment and high channel inventories also weighed on primary sales. However, improved rainfall by late June has brightened agricultural prospects, paving the way for a recovery in Q2.
 
According to Axis Securities, Dhanuka's newly launched  9(3) product — Dinkar, a herbicide for paddy, has received a positive response, particularly in southern markets. The company is on track to launch additional products from its Dahej facility in H2FY26, including Kinzan, a Japanese fungicide (licensed from Nissan Chemicals) targeted at grapes and potatoes. "Furthermore, it plans to launch Melody Duo—a product acquired from Bayer CropScience—along with at least two more new products in FY26, which should support growth momentum," the brokerage said.
 
Axis Securities has downgraded the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold' with an unchanged target price of ₹1,800 per share, citing limited room for further appreciation at current valuations. 

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Here's what brokerages expect from Bajaj Auto ahead of Q1 results on Aug 6

JSW energy

JSW Energy share price rises 4% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

initial public offerings, IPO

All Time Plastics sets IPO price band at ₹260-275; check key details here

Trading

Harsha Engineers shares jump 5% on ₹117-crore contract win; details here

trading

Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

Topics : Dhanuka Agritech The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks Markets Agrochemicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon