Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on August 8, 2025

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 32.53 million hectares in the same period last year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Paddy sowing so far this kharif season is higher by 12 per cent at 36.48 million hectares, according to government data.

Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 32.53 million hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on August 8, 2025.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops rose to 99.56 million hectares till August 8, from 95.71 million hectares a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses increased marginally to 10.66 million hectares from 10.65 million hectares, while the sowing area of coarse cereals rose to 17.87 million hectares from 17.09 million hectares.

In the non-foodgrains category, the acreage of oilseeds was down at 17.56 million hectares from 18.24 million hectares.

Area under cotton was down at 10.69 million hectares from 11.04 million hectares.

However, sugarcane sowing was slightly higher so far at 5.73 million hectares against 5.56 million hectares in the year-ago period.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast the overall monsoon to be above normal this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Higher MSP, import curbs help moong acreage surpass last year's level

Shivraj Chouhan to transfer ₹3,200 cr crop insurance to 3 million farmers

Delhi High Court orders WazirX to disclose Binance acquisition details

Govt aims 50% rise in milk procurement with White Revolution 2.0: Amit Shah

Nabard promotes 6,215 farmer producer organisations, says FM Sitharaman

Topics :kharif cropKharif sowingsPaddyoilseeds

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story