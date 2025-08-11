Kharif paddy sowing rises 12%; acreage of cotton and oilseeds down

Paddy sowing so far this kharif season is higher by 12 per cent at 36.48 million hectares, according to government data.

Sowing of paddy -- the main crop of kharif (summer-sown) season -- stood at 32.53 million hectares in the same period last year.

The Department of Agriculture has released progress of area coverage under kharif crops as on August 8, 2025.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops rose to 99.56 million hectares till August 8, from 95.71 million hectares a year ago, an official statement said on Monday.

The acreage of pulses increased marginally to 10.66 million hectares from 10.65 million hectares, while the sowing area of coarse cereals rose to 17.87 million hectares from 17.09 million hectares.