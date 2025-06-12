Agriculture minister ends campaign, promises continued talks with farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday concluded the 15-day 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' at a Kisan Sammelan in Bardoli, Gujarat, emphasising that while the campaign was ending, the government's engagement with farmers would continue unabated.

Speaking at the venue that holds historical significance as the site of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Bardoli Satyagraha against British tax policies in 1928, Chouhan drew parallels between past and present struggles for farmers' welfare.

"I feel fortunate to be on this Karmabhoomi of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On this day, 12 June 1928, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had held a meeting for the Bardoli Satyagraha," he said.

The campaign, designed to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Lab to Land' vision, deployed 2,170 teams comprising 16,000 scientists who travelled village to village across the country. These teams engaged directly with farmers, providing research-based information tailored to local climatic conditions and field requirements. "Around 1 crore 12 lakh farmers have been communicated under this campaign and access has been ensured to more than 1 lakh villages," Chouhan said, highlighting the campaign's extensive reach. Dialogues were conducted at over 55,000 locations during the fortnight-long initiative. The minister praised Gujarat's agricultural performance, noting the state's leadership in specific crops. Gujarat produces 77 per cent of the country's castor, 44.5 per cent of groundnut, 24 per cent of cotton, and 15 per cent of gram. The state also ranks first in castor, cumin, fennel, and dates production, an official statement said.

Chouhan outlined six key formulas for agricultural improvement: increasing production, reducing production costs, ensuring fair prices for farmers, providing proper compensation for losses, promoting agricultural diversification, and maintaining soil fertility for future generations. The minister announced an ambitious target for natural farming across 7.5 lakh hectares this year, with 18 lakh farmers already expressing willingness to participate. "Many farmers shared their experiences with me regarding natural farming. It was a pleasure to hear from the farmers that natural farming reduces costs and production is also not affected and quality products are obtained," he said. The campaign, which began in Odisha on May 29, saw Chouhan visiting 13 states, including Odisha, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, and Gujarat. Throughout the tour, he engaged with farmers through Kisan Chaupals, conferences, and padyatras.