Around 74 million tonnes of food are lost every year in India: Scientists

Food wastage is not only a direct loss to consumers but also has bearings on the environment and supporting economies, she added

Agencies New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
In India, around 74 million tonnes of food is lost every year, which, if saved, could make many people richer, scientists at a recent international workshop on food loss and waste prevention said, according to an official statement.

The workshop was inaugurated by Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Monday, who pitched for using technologies of developed and developing nations to address the problem of global food wastage, estimated at 3 billion tonnes.

Addressing the workshop, the minister said social organisations need to play a vital role in spreading awareness among various stakeholders and also should practise the methods to minimise food wastage.

She said South Asia is a major producer and consumer of food and it is both a moral responsibility and economic necessity to reduce food loss and wastage, according to an official statement.

Food wastage is not only a direct loss to consumers but also has bearings on the environment and supporting economies, she added.

Karandlaje called for identifying the primary reasons for food loss and waste; focus on education and awareness among all stakeholders; efficient harvest and storage; smart distribution; industry involvement; donation and food banks; innovation in food packaging, etc.

Germany-based Thuenen Institute Research Director Stefan Lange said mitigating and preventing food loss and food waste is the biggest and most effective lever to ensure that food reaches the needy.

He further informed that a "collaboration initiative on food losses and food waste" has been functioning to promote the global exchange of research results and practical experience in fighting food losses and waste.

Topics :food wastagewaste recyclingconsumerIndian agriculture

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

