Average onion prices at Rs 58 per kg in national capital: Govt data

According to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the All-India average price of onion on Tuesday is Rs 49.98 per kg, while the modal price is Rs 50 per kg

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Average onion prices in the national capital continue to rule high at Rs 58 per kg on tight supply, the government data showed.

According to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the All-India average price of onion on Tuesday is Rs 49.98 per kg, while the modal price is Rs 50 per kg.

The maximum price of onion is Rs 80 per kg and the lowest is Rs 27 per kg.

On September 5, the Centre began the first phase of retail sales of onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 35 per kg to provide relief to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai consumers from rising prices of the kitchen staple.

NCCF and NAFED, which are maintaining a buffer stock of 4.7 lakh tonne onion on behalf of the government, have started retail sale through their stores and mobile vans.

Last week, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare noted that the outlook for onion availability and prices in coming months remains positive as the kharif (summer) sown area has increased sharply to 2.9 lakh hectares till last month against 1.94 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Further, about 38 lakh tonnes of onion are reported to be still in storage with farmers and traders, she had said.

The department has been monitoring price for 22 essential commodities (rice, wheat, atta, gram dal, tur (arhar) dal, urad dal, moong dal, masur dal, sugar, gur, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, sunflower oil, soya oil, palm oil, tea, milk, potato, onion, tomato and salt) based on data collected from 550 market centres spread across the country.

From August 1, the government has started collecting and monitoring daily wholesale and retail prices of 16 more essential food commodities.


First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

