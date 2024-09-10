Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Agriculture / Punjab govt to procure over 11,000 CRM machines to check stubble burning

Punjab govt to procure over 11,000 CRM machines to check stubble burning

The minister said the department received 21,830 applications from farmers, cooperative societies and panchayats seeking subsidies for different crop residue management (CRM) machinery

stubble burning
To check stubble burning, the state government has prepared a Rs 500 crore action plan. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Punjab government has issued sanction letters for procuring 11,052 crop residue management (CRM) machines to help farmers manage paddy straw, said Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Tuesday.

Khuddian also said 5,534 CRM machines have already been acquired so far by farmers in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Of these, 4,640 machines were purchased by individual farmers, 745 by registered farmer groups, 119 by cooperative societies and 30 by farmer producer organisations, he said in a statement.

He further said super seeder machine leads the pack among CRM machines, with 4,945 sanction letters issued for this equipment.

The minister said the department received 21,830 applications from farmers, cooperative societies and panchayats seeking subsidies for different crop residue management (CRM) machinery during the Kharif season 2024-25.

Khuddian also mentioned that 163 custom hiring centres have been established across the state to facilitate small and marginal farmers in accessing CRM machinery for effective crop residue management post-paddy harvesting.

More From This Section

Centre permits MP, Maharashtra and Karnataka to purchase soybeans at MSP

Walmart Foundation provides $2.78 mn grant to promote tech in agriculture

Rajasthan farmers get free seed kits under state govt's millet push

Sowing area swells to 109.23 mn hectares but floods pose risk to yields

Govt to begin farmer registration for Aadhaar-style IDs from October

These machines are pivotal in promoting sustainable agriculture by supporting farmers in clearing fields efficiently while preserving soil health and fertility, he added.

To check stubble burning, the state government has prepared a Rs 500 crore action plan. CRM machines will be provided on subsidy to farmers during the paddy harvest season 2024-25, the minister had said in July.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR in October and November.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Long-duration paddy use prevalent in Punjab despite concerns: Report

Air pollution: Delhi's AQI turns 'poor'; experts cite unfavourable weather

NGT asks Punjab to explain how it will handle 19 mn tonnes of paddy stubble

Auto makers must invest in R&D to make world-class industry: CEA Nageswaran

Israel to carry out recruitment drive in India for 10k construction workers

Topics :Stubble burningstubble burning air pollutionAgriculture

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story