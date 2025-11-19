Home / Industry / Agriculture / Bihar must rethink growth drivers as current model falls short: Report

A Kotak-ICRIER report says Bihar's development model has not delivered due to an unremunerative agriculture sector, urging diversification, rural infrastructure upgrades and institutional reforms

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
A new report has flagged critical structural constraints in Bihar’s farm economy, holding that the current model of development has not delivered for the second most populous state, with the unremunerative agriculture sector keeping its per capita income among the lowest in India.
 
The report by the Kotak–ICRIER Centre of Excellence for Agriculture Policy, Sustainability, and Innovations (KICEAPSI), titled “Bihar's Economic Dilemma – What It Can Learn from Some Laggard States?” synthesises five research studies that trace persistent gaps in the state’s agricultural performance and the urgent policy shifts required to unlock higher rural incomes.
 
“Agriculture is vital to Bihar since about 70–75 per cent of Bihar’s population depends on farming or allied activities for their livelihood. Unless agriculture becomes vibrant and more remunerative, it is difficult for the majority of people in Bihar to become prosperous,” the report notes.
 
The report underscores that while India’s eastern and central belt, comprising Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal, trail on most economic indicators, Bihar most sharply typifies the development imbalance.
 
With a per capita national state domestic product (NSDP) at Rs 69,321 in 2024–25, it ranks as the poorest major state. Agriculture employs 54.2 per cent of Bihar’s workforce and contributes 23.1 per cent to Gross State Value Added. However, over 97 per cent of landholdings are marginal or small, averaging 0.39 hectares, limiting mechanisation and productivity. “With limited expansion of non-farm sectors, millions from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh migrate to work in construction and services in other states due to lack of local livelihood opportunities,” the report noted.
 
The report proposes multi-pronged policy solutions for Bihar’s challenges centred on agricultural diversification, infrastructure, and institutional innovation. It stresses shifting focus from staple crops to high-value horticulture and livestock, strengthening rural infrastructure, and promoting farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and digital tools to help aggregate smallholders for better market access and mechanisation. Scaling up renewable energy-driven irrigation, particularly solar-powered pumps, to reduce diesel dependence and enable double cropping, and expanding formal non-farm employment, including women’s participation in sectors like apparel manufacturing, are some of the other targeted solutions offered.
 
Comparing Bihar with Madhya Pradesh’s rapid farm transformation, the report states that the contrast between the two BIMARU states is striking. “Since 2005, MP’s strong political leadership has driven reforms in irrigation, procurement, and diversification,” the report noted. In contrast, Bihar remains diesel-dependent for irrigation, with 77 per cent of pumps diesel-powered. This fuels higher cost production and environmental concerns. The report urges Bihar to emphasise rural electrification, solar irrigation, and feeder line separation as foundational reforms.
 
The report says high-value, regionally specific crops like makhana and litchi — both Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged — show promise. The National Makhana Board, established in 2025, is a major institutional step to enhance production, processing, marketing, and exports. However, the report points out that mechanisation in makhana processing remains rudimentary. “An unorganised marketing system adds price volatility, poor infrastructure, and weak farmer bargaining power. The absence of the APMC Act in Bihar hinders data collection and market transparency, while limited mechanisation, high costs, and lack of training keep processing inefficient, inconsistent, and prone to export rejections,” the report added.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

