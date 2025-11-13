Govt releases draft Seeds Bill 2025, draws flak over farmers' compensation

The Centre today released the draft Seeds Bill of 2025 that proposes to replace the decades-old Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order of 1983.

The Bills proposes to set up a Centralised Accreditation System for granting of licenses doing away with a the current provision of individual states granting licences, focusses on traceability, entrusts the responsibility of price control on the Central government and also deregulates the power to approve variety trials from Indian Council of Agricultural Research and State Agriculture Universities (SAUs).

It also proposed stiff penalties ranging from 3 years to Rs 30 lakhs for major offences and calls for mandatory registration of all new varieties and granting deemed registration to existing ones. The licensing system of dealers has been removed.

But, as per some critics, the draft that favours price regulation only in “emergent situation”, is silent when it comes to compensation for farmers in the event of underperformance of seeds. It as per them also does not have adequate legal safeguards of laws such as the Environment Protection Act (EPA) to prevent transgenic seeds from being imported and sold in India. The draft, which is open for public comments till December 11, is the first major amendment to the burgeoning seeds sector in India in the last several years. An official statement said that the draft Seeds Bill seeks to regulate the quality of seeds and planting materials available in the market, ensure farmers’ access to high-quality seeds at affordable rates, curb the sale of spurious and poor-quality seeds, and protect farmers from losses. It also proposes to decriminalise minor offences, thereby promoting “ease of doing business” and reducing compliance burden.

Meanwhile, some critics said the draft Seeds Bill does not have adequate provisions to protect the rights of seed-producing farmers (contract farmers who produce seed for companies) since all seed producers are mandatorily registered as per this statutory framework. “At first glance, it appears that one big sticking point has been addressed, which is that the Seeds Act itself will regulate and take up price control. However, it has been limited to ‘emergent situations’ and not for all varieties of seeds registered under the proposed Act. However, the Bill continues to be anti-farmer in two ways — one, it is not having any provision for compensating farmers who incur losses due to spurious, substandard or misbranded seeds. This is quite concerning. Another is that it does not have any provisions to protect the interests of seed-producing farmers, those who work under contractual systems for seed industry players. They are often underpaid and exploited by seed companies. We will press for provisions that protect interests of both seed-producing farmers and seed-consuming farmers,” said Kavitha Kuruganti, convenor of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), a pan-Indian alliance of more than 400 organisations that have come together to secure India's “Food, Farmers, and Freedom”.