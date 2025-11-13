Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt releases draft Seeds Bill 2025, draws flak over farmers' compensation

Govt releases draft Seeds Bill 2025, draws flak over farmers' compensation

Experts flag that while the draft stresses traceability and limited price control, it remains silent on compensating farmers

diabetes friendly grains, low GI grains
Experts say the draft Seeds Bill, 2025, lacks clear provisions for farmer compensation and state-level regulation. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre today released the draft Seeds Bill of 2025 that proposes to replace the decades-old Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds (Control) Order of 1983.
 
The Bills proposes to set up a Centralised Accreditation System for granting of licenses doing away with a the current provision of individual states granting licences, focusses on traceability, entrusts the responsibility of price control on the Central government and also deregulates the power to approve variety trials from Indian Council of Agricultural Research and State Agriculture Universities (SAUs). 
It also proposed stiff penalties ranging from 3 years to Rs 30 lakhs for major offences and calls for mandatory registration of  all new varieties and granting deemed registration to existing ones. The licensing system of dealers has been removed.
 
But, as per some critics, the draft that favours price regulation only in “emergent situation”, is silent when it comes to compensation for farmers in the event of underperformance of seeds.
 
It as per them also does not have adequate legal safeguards of laws such as the Environment Protection Act (EPA) to prevent transgenic seeds from being imported and sold in India.
 
The draft, which is open for public comments till December 11, is the first major amendment to the burgeoning seeds sector in India in the last several years.
 
An official statement said that the draft Seeds Bill seeks to regulate the quality of seeds and planting materials available in the market, ensure farmers’ access to high-quality seeds at affordable rates, curb the sale of spurious and poor-quality seeds, and protect farmers from losses. It also proposes to decriminalise minor offences, thereby promoting “ease of doing business” and reducing compliance burden.
 
Meanwhile, some critics said the draft Seeds Bill does not have adequate provisions to protect the rights of seed-producing farmers (contract farmers who produce seed for companies) since all seed producers are mandatorily registered as per this statutory framework.
 
“At first glance, it appears that one big sticking point has been addressed, which is that the Seeds Act itself will regulate and take up price control. However, it has been limited to ‘emergent situations’ and not for all varieties of seeds registered under the proposed Act. However, the Bill continues to be anti-farmer in two ways — one, it is not having any provision for compensating farmers who incur losses due to spurious, substandard or misbranded seeds. This is quite concerning. Another is that it does not have any provisions to protect the interests of seed-producing farmers, those who work under contractual systems for seed industry players. They are often underpaid and exploited by seed companies. We will press for provisions that protect interests of both seed-producing farmers and seed-consuming farmers,” said Kavitha Kuruganti, convenor of Alliance for Sustainable and Holistic Agriculture (ASHA), a pan-Indian alliance of more than 400 organisations that have come together to secure India's “Food, Farmers, and Freedom”.
 
She said one big drawback of the draft is that while it stressed regulation of quality through pre-emptive penalties, but absence of provision of compensation to farmers in the event of underperformance or loss due to substandard seeds is simply not acceptable.
 
The overriding powers of the central government also needs to be understood clearly as it would mean that several state legislations become subservient to the central Act, Kavitha said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sowing trend: Wheat acreage rises 129% as of November 7, shows data

Cotton imports to hit record 4.5 mn bales following duty waiver, low crop

Technology-driven smart farming key to building a Viksit Bharat: Niti Aayog

Premium

Rabi sowing starts on a positive, crop realisations continue to disappoint

Sugar output in India to increase 18.6% to 30.95 MT in 2025-26: ISMA

Topics :Agricultureseedscentral government

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story