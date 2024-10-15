Cotton exports likely to double to 2.85 mn bales in 2023-24 season: CAI

Cotton exports are expected to almost double to 2.85 mn bales in the 2023-24 season against 1.5 mn bales in the previous crop year 2022-23, as the average prices of Indian cotton were cheaper in the world market, Cotton Association of India (CAI) said on Tuesday.

"Indian cotton was ruling at a much cheaper rate during February-March compared to the global market. During this period, a lot of exports took place, including 2 mn bales to neighbouring Bangladesh," CAI president Atul S Ganatra told PTI.

He said that for the current season, which starts from October 1, the average rate of cotton is Rs 57,500 per candy, while in the previous year, it was Rs 62,500 per candy.