Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre keeping all options open to curb rice prices: Food secretary

Centre keeping all options open to curb rice prices: Food secretary

At present, parboiled rice exports attract an export duty of 20 per cent that was imposed in August 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

From imposing stock curbs and an outright ban on the export of parboiled rice, the Centre is keeping all options open on controlling rice prices, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Friday.

At present, parboiled rice exports attract an export duty of 20 per cent that was imposed in August 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Centre has also directed traders to disclose their rice stock on a weekly basis.

Chopra said rice prices in the retail and wholesale markets have risen by almost 15 per cent in the past year.

When asked whether the government will impose a stock limit on rice or ban shipments of par-boiled rice, Chopra said: "All options are open".

He was speaking at the launch of the retail sale of ‘Bharat Rice’ to the general consumers

Chopra was speaking at the launch of ‘Bharat’ brand rice packets priced at Rs 29 per kg.

The ‘Bharat Rice’ packets are priced at Rs 29 a kilogram, and will be sold through the outlets of Nafed and NCCF. It will also be available across leading e-commerce platforms. ‘Bharat Rice’ will also be available in 5 kg and 10 kg packs.

At present, the government is already selling Bharat Atta at Rs 27.50 per kg and Bharat Dal (chana) at Rs 60 per kg, respectively.

Seeking to dispel market rumours, Chopra said the government has no plans to lift restrictions on rice exports any time soon.

The restrictions will continue until prices drop to a reasonable level.

"Our first priority is to ensure rice prices are brought down," he said.

"We are now issuing orders to all entities that would need to disclose their stocks on the portal of the food department. So the retailers, the big chain retailers, the wholesalers and the processors would all be required to disclose their stocks on the portals. They would need to disclose stocks in categories such as broken rice, non-basmati rice, parboiled rice and basmati rice," he explained.

Chopra highlighted that the government has taken various steps in terms of export regulations, including prohibition on shipments of non-basmati white rice and broken rice, 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice and minimum export price of $950 per tonne for basmati rice.

He added that the government has been vigorously pushing the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), but it has not been able to tame food inflation.

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat

Record 10th anti-farmer, anti-people Budget in a row, says Kisan union

Govt extends animal husbandry infra fund worth Rs 29,610 cr till 2025-26

IMD decides to shut down all 199 district agromet units across country

Rajasthan may see drop in mustard production during 2023-2024 crop season

Seeking balance between controlled, skewed pricing in favour of urea

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :agricultural tradersRice pricesFCI rice stockPaddy procurement

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story