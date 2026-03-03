Centre to leverage digital infra to optimise food, fertiliser subsidies

Officials also asked states to establish a dedicated AgriStack commissionerate or directorate, supported by a project management unit (PMU), to ensure long-term sustainability and effective implementation of the digital agriculture framework.
The ministry has also told state government officials that AgriStack should be integrated across all sectors, schemes and services, including direct benefit transfers, agricultural inputs, credit, insurance, storage, and procurement to enable seamless service delivery.
Chief secretaries of state governments have been urged to take the lead in driving convergence across departments and ensuring full adoption of smart, data-driven agriculture initiatives in their respective states.
In their recent addresses at the Business Standard Manthan 2026 event last week, both Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan touched upon the concept of AgriStack as being a significant development in rationalising urea sales.