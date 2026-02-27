Associate Sponsors

Mahindra group to bring new products for all cropping cycles

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizer
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 7:15 PM IST
Mahindra Group on Friday said that it is committed to bringing new products for all cropping cycles to enable farm mechanisation in the country.

It also said that the rotavator remains a big area of focus for the company and the ultimate goal was to increase the market share in this segment.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of its new rotavator series. Featuring a new look and a wider mast design, the new Mahindra Rotavator series will be available under the heavy-duty rotavator category - Mahavator & Mahavator HD, spanning 4 to 9 feet.

A rotavator or a rotary tiller is usually attached to tractor and designed to prepare soil for planting by breaking up and aerating the earth for preparing soil for planting by breaking up and aerating the earth.

"Farm mechanization is crucial to farm productivity and rotavators play a crucial role in efficiently preparing farmlands. We are very committed to bringing new products all along the cropping cycle to enable mechanization in the post-harvest to reduce the crop residue," said Anusha Kothandaram, Vice President & Head, International Operations & Business Head, Farm Machinery, Mahindra Farm Equipment Business.

While the newly designed rotavator range will replace Mahindra's current rotavator models, Mahindra will continue to offer its existing model line-up giving customers a complete portfolio that addresses diverse farming preferences and operational requirements, the company said.

Stating that rotavators is a big area of focus for the company for it being one of the main tillage equipment used in the country, she said, "we have significant manufacturing capabilities, rotavators as well. And continuing to expand our product portfolio in rotavators is a very important area for us.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

