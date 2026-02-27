Mahindra group to bring new products for all cropping cycles

Mahindra Group on Friday said that it is committed to bringing new products for all cropping cycles to enable farm mechanisation in the country.

It also said that the rotavator remains a big area of focus for the company and the ultimate goal was to increase the market share in this segment.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of its new rotavator series. Featuring a new look and a wider mast design, the new Mahindra Rotavator series will be available under the heavy-duty rotavator category - Mahavator & Mahavator HD, spanning 4 to 9 feet.

A rotavator or a rotary tiller is usually attached to tractor and designed to prepare soil for planting by breaking up and aerating the earth for preparing soil for planting by breaking up and aerating the earth.