Centre likely to use digital farmer IDs to rationalise urea sales

With distribution of unique farmer identity documents (IDs) touching a critical mass, the government is working on a plan to integrate the sale of urea through the Agri Stack platform in a phased manner.

Sources said the move, which is still being contemplated as a pilot, could be another attempt to rationalise the burgeoning fertiliser subsidy that has threatened to cross ₹1.91 trillion in 2025-26 (FY26) as against the Budget Estimate of ₹1.68 trillion.

The overshooting of Budget Estimates is mainly due to record urea consumption in FY26, which has already touched 31.15 million tonnes (mt) between April and December 2025, almost 4 per cent more than the corresponding period of 2024.

Officials said the Union agriculture ministry, during a meeting with state government representatives last month, floated the idea of integrating the sale of urea with Agri Stack in a phased manner, beginning with pilot projects in select districts.

Agri Stack is the digital foundation being set up by the government to make it easier to bring various stakeholders together to improve agriculture in India, and enable better outcomes and results for the farmers by using data and digital services.