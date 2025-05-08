Centre to reach 15 mn farmers via seed campaign by June 12: Chouhan

In one of the biggest such exercises, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a pan-India 15-day campaign starting 29 May to create awareness among 10–15 million farmers across 700 districts about modern technology and new seed varieties.

As part of the campaign, named Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, and culminating on 12 June, around 2,000 teams comprising farm scientists, state officials and progressive farmers, among others, will fan out across the country to connect with farmers.

Each team will hold three meetings daily at the district level. The aim is to reach out to 1–1.2 million farmers every day. Around 3,100 agriculture scientists across the country have been trained as master trainers who will impart training on new agricultural practices.

Addressing the National Conference on Agriculture for the Kharif Campaign here, Chouhan emphasised the need to improve agriculture extension services to boost productivity and the production of all major crops.

“The target is to talk to around 1,200–1,800 farmers every day in every district across India and cover 2–3 gram panchayats as part of the campaign,” a senior official explained.

As part of the initiative, farmers will also be given a feedback form to share their experiences and lessons. A dedicated national cell will monitor the campaign, with regular review meetings and daily reports submitted by each team.

Chouhan said he would write to state chief ministers seeking their cooperation to ensure the campaign’s success. Sources added that special emphasis in paddy-growing regions would be placed on promoting direct seeded rice and other climate-resilient varieties. Mobile soil testing labs will accompany the campaign teams.

Also Read

ICAR plans of conversion The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) plans to convert 1 million hectares of traditionally grown direct seeded rice area into more scientific systems. This transformation is expected to boost rice production by 5 million tonnes. The initiative forms part of a larger plan to reduce paddy acreage by 5 million hectares while increasing total production by 10 million tonnes over the next few years. ICAR Director General M L Jat detailed the plan at the annual kharif conference.